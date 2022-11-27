Jonathan Kuminga's Strong Game vs. Timberwolves Draws Rave Reviews from Warriors Fans

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga did not put up eye-popping numbers in Sunday afternoon's 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the 20-year-old flashed the skills that have many projecting him as a future superstar.

Kuminga notched seven points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 20 minutes of action as the Warriors earned their third consecutive victory. However, Kuminga's best work at Target Center didn't show up on the stat sheet.

The former G League Ignite standout impacted Sunday's contest with his defense and energy. He played his role to a tee, setting screens on offense to free up Golden State's sharpshooting duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and providing stout defense both in the low post and on the perimeter.

Kuminga's play on Sunday had fans on social media excited about his potential, with many clamoring for him to see more time on the court:

The Warriors have been searching for a solution to their defensive woes for much of the season, and they seem to have found it in Kuminga. At 6'8" with a nearly seven-foot wingspan, he is a versatile defender who can lock up bigs and backcourt players.

Kuminga's development will be something to keep an eye on for the rest of this season. As he continues to mature, he could play a big part in Golden State's quest to repeat as NBA champion if he receives an increased role.

The Warriors will look for keep their win streak alive when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.