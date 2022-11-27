X

    Jonathan Kuminga's Strong Game vs. Timberwolves Draws Rave Reviews from Warriors Fans

    Doric SamNovember 27, 2022

    Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    Golden State Warriors second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga did not put up eye-popping numbers in Sunday afternoon's 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the 20-year-old flashed the skills that have many projecting him as a future superstar.

    Kuminga notched seven points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 20 minutes of action as the Warriors earned their third consecutive victory. However, Kuminga's best work at Target Center didn't show up on the stat sheet.

    The former G League Ignite standout impacted Sunday's contest with his defense and energy. He played his role to a tee, setting screens on offense to free up Golden State's sharpshooting duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and providing stout defense both in the low post and on the perimeter.

    Kuminga's play on Sunday had fans on social media excited about his potential, with many clamoring for him to see more time on the court:

    Cyrus Saatsaz @DogSurfRoadshow

    Kuminga’s starting to show what he’s capable of. The man’s a future superstar. Now play Moody please instead of two way players who are a massive liability out there.

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    Kuminga‘s best game so far this season. In all aspects.

    Jonathan Kuminga's Strong Game vs. Timberwolves Draws Rave Reviews from Warriors Fans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    Kuminga should never not be in the rotation ever again

    John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson

    Another really good energy game or Jonathan Kuminga and the opportunities to score are coming as a result of it. First time this season over last two games where Steve Kerr has looked to give him extra time as opposed to looking at how quickly he can pull him out.

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    Jonathan Kuminga<br>That's the tweet. <a href="https://t.co/jA2fwUTv0F">pic.twitter.com/jA2fwUTv0F</a>

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Warriors up 20 on the Wolves in Minnesota at halftime: 76-56. Jordan Poole had 14 points in 14 quality, aggressive minutes off the bench and Jonathan Kuminga might've had his best half of the early season. Seven points, four rebounds, played his role well, earned 12 minutes.

    Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

    Really good minutes from Kuminga.

    Lasso Lebron👀 @urklespaces

    If Kuminga doing the small things this line up is a doozy. Size and shooting

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    Jonathan Kuminga channels Andre Iguodala with this clean strip on Naz Reid in the post. <a href="https://t.co/ZgdJrvf39N">pic.twitter.com/ZgdJrvf39N</a>

    sam esfandiari @samesfandiari

    Kuminga boxing out Gobert then Poole finishing over him. Great sequence

    annoyed warriors fan @Klay4Redemption

    We really got Wiggins and Kuminga for D’Angelo Russell <a href="https://t.co/TSDvCi734k">pic.twitter.com/TSDvCi734k</a>

    Andre @OnBallSteph

    Game ball goes to Kuminga.

    Ramon 🇵🇷⚡️ @RamonEditss

    Kuminga is a “project” I’m 100% ok with having on a championship roster<br><br>He’s shown a consistent effort to get better, and we’re seeing the results

    Kevin Danna @kevo408

    Kuminga playing his ass off today

    Hollie_415 @Hollie_415

    Kuminga figuring it out. He’s doing everything asked of him this game

    Jeff Millar @Bananacooler

    Kuminga playing a lot smarter basketball lately. Can't forget he is a young guy. Learning from the best will make him the best. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Ramon 🇵🇷⚡️ @RamonEditss

    Kuminga’s defense has been ELITE

    Spice🇬🇾 @spicecedes

    KUMINGA IS SO GOOOOOD

    Aasin (Ah Seen) @aasinitall

    I know Minnesota fans throwing up seeing Wiggins and Kuminga ball like this 😭

    arbacknine @aryh21

    That was a perfect boxout by Kuminga on Gobert

    . @2811myblock

    Underrated part of the win streak: <br><br>Kuminga is looking like a legit rotation player and Donte has become much more aggressive with his scoring. Very needed to stabilize the 2nd unit

    zach walsh @zzachwalsh

    Kuminga has looked so good the past 2 games.

    Vince 🌉 🏆 @DubsSZN2023

    Yep this is Kuminga's best game so far! Love to see it!

    The Warriors have been searching for a solution to their defensive woes for much of the season, and they seem to have found it in Kuminga. At 6'8" with a nearly seven-foot wingspan, he is a versatile defender who can lock up bigs and backcourt players.

    Kuminga's development will be something to keep an eye on for the rest of this season. As he continues to mature, he could play a big part in Golden State's quest to repeat as NBA champion if he receives an increased role.

    The Warriors will look for keep their win streak alive when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.