    Report: Manchester United Open to Christian Pulisic Loan After Cristiano Ronaldo Exit

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2022

    AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: USA forward Christian Pulisic takes a corner kick during the Group B Match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar between USA and England on November 25, 2022, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Gordon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Manchester United are open to a loan move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic during the January transfer window, according to Mark Ogden of ESPN.

    The club could look to strengthen its attack after parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo last week.

    Newcastle United and Arsenal have also reportedly been made aware of Pulisic's availability when the window opens. Per Ogden, the United States international is hoping to find a new club after seeing limited playing time with Chelsea this season.

