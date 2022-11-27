Tyson Fury, Nate Diaz Eyed for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Fights by Founder

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has its eyes on some big names as it tries to expand its roster.

BKFC CEO David Feldman told TMZ Sports he made an offer to Tyson Fury, although he can't sign him until he completes his three more contracted boxing matches.

"It was a different kind of deal," Feldman explained. "I mean it was a deal where [Fury would] be involved in the growth of this thing and maybe get a piece of the company. At this time he can't do it right now, but we're gonna revisit that."

Fury is scheduled to defend his WBC title against Derek Chisora on Dec. 3, while there have also been discussions on bouts with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for 2023.

The Gypsy King would still be worth the wait for BKFC as one of the biggest stars in combat sports. Fury remains undefeated at 32-0-1 and is considered by ESPN as the No. 6 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Nate Diaz could also be a high-profile option for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after completing his contract with UFC.

"Realistically, I want Nate Diaz," Feldman said. "We weren't allowed to make a play for him yet because he was in that UFC [exclusivity] window."

Diaz won his last UFC fight against Tony Ferguson in December, but his future with the organization remains uncertain. He also had an offer to join Jake Paul in the United Fighters Association while teasing a potential role in WWE.