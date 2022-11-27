X

    LeBron James' Dominance Celebrated After Dropping 39 in Lakers Win over Spurs

    Erin WalshNovember 27, 2022

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates a score against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James balled out in Saturday night's 143-138 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

    James finished with a season-high 39 points, in addition to 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. He made 11-of-21 shots from the floor and 7-of-12 shots from deep.

    The veteran's performance was much needed for a Purple and Gold squad that was without Anthony Davis because of a calf injury.

    That said, the Lakers did get a team effort, with Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel all putting up double-digits in scoring.

    Still, without James's dominant performance, the Lakers likely would have lost Saturday's game. Following the win, NBA Twitter was quick to praise James for one of his best performances in a long time.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    King James in 35 minutes:<br><br>39 PTS<br>11 REB<br>7-12 3P<br><br>Lakers first win when LeBron has 30+ this season. <a href="https://t.co/ZLM4ORIcWl">pic.twitter.com/ZLM4ORIcWl</a>

    alex lange @alexmlange

    lebron my GOAT with 37pts 👏🏼

    LeBron James' Dominance Celebrated After Dropping 39 in Lakers Win over Spurs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    MarkJonesESPN @MarkJonesESPN

    Lebron on a heater🔥🔥37 pts..37 yrs old..<br>Dominating this game. He looks bouncy,energetic and lithe. <br>He’s been doin it for 20 seasons..<br>We’re spoiled.

    Solo 🦃 @YT_Solo

    LEBRON JAMES IS CRAZYY!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyGoat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyGoat</a> 🐐

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    This is easily the best LeBron has looked offensively this season. 37 points with 8 minutes left.

    Shahan Ahmed @shahanLA

    LeBron James is having a night, boy

    Dax McCoy 📺 @DaxGotFacts

    LeBron is lighting it up.<br>Love it!

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    There were brief "M-V-P" chants in here for LeBron at the free throw line before Spurs fans drowned out the Lakers contingent with boos.

    CarlosStory @CarlosxcStory

    Year 20 and Lebron James is still HIM <a href="https://t.co/J9YxfuaLWe">pic.twitter.com/J9YxfuaLWe</a>

    LBJ🐐 @IncognitoTalen

    this is why lebron james is the greatest player of all time

    Lakers Insiders 🦃 @LALInsiders

    LeBron really flipped a switch at halftime. Insane stuff on a back to back in Year 20 !

    J.T. Sparks @jtnba33

    Yup LeBron’s still got it

    santi 🇧🇷 @ezsantiago10

    Lebron James the goat

    James's performance helped the Lakers improve to 7-11 on the season.

    The Purple and Gold are slowly climbing back into the Western Conference playoff race, but there's still plenty of season left, and they'll need to remain healthy in order to to get back above .500.

    L.A. is back in action on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.