LeBron James' Dominance Celebrated After Dropping 39 in Lakers Win over Spurs

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James balled out in Saturday night's 143-138 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

James finished with a season-high 39 points, in addition to 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. He made 11-of-21 shots from the floor and 7-of-12 shots from deep.

The veteran's performance was much needed for a Purple and Gold squad that was without Anthony Davis because of a calf injury.

That said, the Lakers did get a team effort, with Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel all putting up double-digits in scoring.

Still, without James's dominant performance, the Lakers likely would have lost Saturday's game. Following the win, NBA Twitter was quick to praise James for one of his best performances in a long time.

James's performance helped the Lakers improve to 7-11 on the season.

The Purple and Gold are slowly climbing back into the Western Conference playoff race, but there's still plenty of season left, and they'll need to remain healthy in order to to get back above .500.

L.A. is back in action on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.