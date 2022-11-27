X

    Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Expected to Play vs. Pacers amid Calf Injury

    Adam WellsNovember 27, 2022

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 25: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 25, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to return for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

    The forward missed Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to a calf contusion, as head coach Darvin Ham explained.

    "He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it's a little irritated, a little bruising," Ham told reporters. "So just trying to stay ahead of it and be a little cautious and take our time with it."

    It now appears to be a minor issue that will allow him to return after one missed game.

    Any injury to Davis is still going to raise alarm bells for the Lakers because of how much time he has missed over the past two seasons. The eight-time All-Star played only 76 games from 2020-22.

    Durability has been a problem for Davis throughout his NBA career. He reached the 65-game mark only four times in his first 10 seasons.

    Injuries haven't been a significant issue for Davis so far this season. The 29-year-old sat out an Oct. 28 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with tightness in his lower back. He returned for the Lakers' next game.

    Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Expected to Play vs. Pacers amid Calf Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Davis has been excellent when he's been able to play. He is leading the Lakers in scoring average (26.3), rebounds (12.8) and is shooting a career-high 57.0 percent from the field.

    The Lakers will only go as far as Davis and LeBron James can carry them this season. Losing one for any length of time would severely hinder their ability to get back in playoff contention.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.