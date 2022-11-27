Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Expected to Play vs. Pacers amid Calf Injury

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to return for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The forward missed Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to a calf contusion, as head coach Darvin Ham explained.

"He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it's a little irritated, a little bruising," Ham told reporters. "So just trying to stay ahead of it and be a little cautious and take our time with it."

It now appears to be a minor issue that will allow him to return after one missed game.

Any injury to Davis is still going to raise alarm bells for the Lakers because of how much time he has missed over the past two seasons. The eight-time All-Star played only 76 games from 2020-22.

Durability has been a problem for Davis throughout his NBA career. He reached the 65-game mark only four times in his first 10 seasons.

Injuries haven't been a significant issue for Davis so far this season. The 29-year-old sat out an Oct. 28 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with tightness in his lower back. He returned for the Lakers' next game.

Davis has been excellent when he's been able to play. He is leading the Lakers in scoring average (26.3), rebounds (12.8) and is shooting a career-high 57.0 percent from the field.

The Lakers will only go as far as Davis and LeBron James can carry them this season. Losing one for any length of time would severely hinder their ability to get back in playoff contention.