Bryce Young Praised by CFB Twitter as Alabama Coasts Past Auburn to Win Iron Bowl

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Bryce Young made it count in what might have been his final Iron Bowl.

No. 7 Alabama took down Auburn 49-27 on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to finish the regular season at 10-2 and perhaps keep its slim hope of reaching the College Football Playoff alive.

The Crimson Tide were cruising 35-14 by halftime and generated 516 total yards for the day. Young finished 20-of-30 for 343 yards, three touchdowns and an interception through the air, along with 48 yards and one score on the ground.

This was one of the more inconsequential Iron Bowls in recent years since Alabama doesn't control its own destiny in the CFP race. But it was still great to see Young put together one more monster game in what might have been his regular-season farewell.

Young has another year of eligibility remaining, but he's widely considered one of the two best draft-eligible quarterbacks alongside Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. He was projected to go third overall to the Carolina Panthers in Bleacher Report's mock draft.

The defending Heisman Trophy winner's raw numbers aren't where they were in 2021, but that reflects his supporting cast more than it points to him taking a step backward. Without him, Alabama might be a nine-win team or worse.

College fans will hope to watch Young one more time, whether it be in a bowl game or even next season, however unlikely the latter option might be. In the event he walks away from Alabama now to focus on the draft, it might be the Jalen Milroe show for the Tide's bowl contest.