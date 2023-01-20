Celtics' Jayson Tatum to Miss Raptors Game with Wrist Injury

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum for Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors because of left wrist soreness.

Tatum is having an MVP-caliber season. He is averaging a career-high 31.2 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting.

The Celtics have won eight games in a row and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings at 34-12.

Tatum has been durable even though he has been banged up at times. The 24-year-old was available to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 23 after being listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle.

Tatum's performance gave no indication that he was bothered by the ankle. He finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a 125-112 victory.

Even if the Celtics have to play a game or two without Tatum, their roster is strong enough to keep playing at a high level. Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford and Marcus Smart are a tremendous quartet that can compete with any team in the NBA.

Boston's title hopes hinge on having Tatum playing his best basketball. He's improved in each of his six seasons and has taken another significant leap forward in 2022-23.

Until Tatum returns, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla could insert Grant Williams into the starting lineup.