World Cup 2022 Scores: Saturday's Group Results and Sunday's Schedule

Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Three of the biggest names in men's soccer produced crucial goals for their respective teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Robert Lewandowski finally broke his World Cup scoring drought in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace in France's 2-1 victory over Denmark and Lionel Messi scored for Argentina to keep its tournament hopes alive in a 2-0 win over Mexico.

Messi's goal was the most important one for the three teams because Argentina was staring at elimination if it lost to Mexico. Argentina now controls its own fate to reach the round of 16.

In Group D, France became the first team to book its spot in the round of 16. Australia, Denmark and Tunisia are all still alive for the second advancement spot.

Australia took control of that competition with a 1-0 win over Tunisia, but the Socceroos still have to play Denmark in the final group stage game.

Group C

1. Poland - 4 points (2 goals for, 0 goals against, +2 GD)

2. Argentina - 3 (3 GF, 2 GA, +1 GD)

3. Saudi Arabia - 3 (1 GF, 2 GA, -1 GD)

4. Mexico - 1 (0 GF, 2 GA, -2 GD)

Lionel Messi ensured Argentina would stay alive for advancement into the final group stage game.

The Argentinian great rolled a shot from outside the box past a diving Guillermo Ochoa and into the right side of the net in the 64th minute against Mexico.

Argentina's lead was padded by Enzo Fernandez in the 87th minute. That tally moved Argentina ahead of Saudi Arabia by two on goal differential.

Saudi Arabia fell down to third place in Group C after it lost to Poland in the second match of the day.

Robert Lewandowski finished off the victory, when he took advantage of a defensive mistake in the 82nd minute. That was the first World Cup goal in five matches for the Barcelona forward.

Poland topped Group C with its win and now it will go head-to-head with Argentina for first place in the four-team group.

Poland just needs a draw to get through, but Argentina will be playing for the win. Argentina not only wants to avoid any danger in Group C, but the second-place finisher in the group will likely be matched up with France.

Saudi Arabia needs to beat Mexico and make up its goal differential on Argentina, if the two sides both win, to get into the round of 16.

Mexico first needs to beat Saudi Arabia to eliminate the Asian side and then the math becomes a bit more complicated.

A Mexico win and a Poland win would put El Tri through in second place. Mexico would have to make up a four-goal deficit in goal differential to leap over Poland, if the two sides finish on four points.

Group D

1. France - 6 (6 GF, 2 GA, +4 GD)

2. Australia - 3 (2 GF, 4 GA -2 GD)

3. Denmark - 1 (1 GF, 2 GA, -1 GD)

4. Tunisia - 1 (0 GF, 1 GA, - 1 GD)

France became the first team to advance to the round of 16 with its 2-1 win over Denmark.

Kylian Mbappe moved into a tie for the lead for the Golden Boot with a pair of second-half strikes against a Danish side that beat the reigning champion twice in the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 61st minute and then secured the victory in the 86th minute. Andreas Christiansen scored Denmark's goal in the 68th minute.

The victory put France three points ahead of Australia in Group D. The French beat the Socceroos by three goals in their opening match in Qatar.

France should clinch first place in Group D in its final group match against Tunisia, who has not scored in the World Cup yet.

Tunisia is still alive for second place in Group D because it sits two points back of Australia.

However, the African side needs to be more productive in attack than it was against the Aussies and Denmark in order to even have a shot against France.

If France wins as expected, Denmark and Australia will fight for the second advancement spot from Group D.

Australia put itself in great position to move on to the round of 16 through Mitchell Duke's 23rd-minute game-winning goal against Tunisia in Saturday's first match.

Australia needs a win over Denmark to get into the round of 16. A draw would be sufficient as long as France gets one point out of its match against Tunisia.

Denmark gets through with a win over Australia, while Tunisia needs an unlikely win over France and a better goal differential over Denmark, if the two sides are tied, to stay alive in the tournament.

Sunday World Cup Schedule

Japan vs. Costa Rica (5 a.m. ET, FS1)

Belgium vs. Morocco (8 a.m. ET, FS1)

Croatia vs. Canada (11 a.m. ET, FS1)

Spain vs. Germany (2 p.m. ET, FS1)