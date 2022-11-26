Kylian Mbappé's Historic Excellence Thrills Fans as France Beats Denmark

Kylian Mbappé's Historic Excellence Thrills Fans as France Beats DenmarkNovember 26, 2022
France forward Kylian Mbappé continued his remarkable World Cup goal-scoring pace Saturday with a brace to lead Les Bleus to a 2-1 win over Denmark.
Mbappé tied Brazilian legend Pelé for the most goals in World Cup history before turning 24 with seven, a record he'll likely own by himself by the time the tournament ends in Qatar. His second-half heroics also clinched a berth in the knockout rounds for France, which beat Australia in its Group D opener.
Both goals Saturday were a result of fine passing plays by the reigning champions. The first was a well-executed give-and-go between Mbappé and Theo Hernández.
The second was a perfectly delivered cross from Antoine Griezmann that Mbappé finished with a touch at the far post.
Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to the superstar's latest standout effort:
Squawka @Squawka
Kylian Mbappé's game by numbers vs Denmark.<br><br>90.32% passing accuracy<br>57 touches<br>10 touches in opp. box<br>6 touches<br>5 duels won<br>4 shots on target<br>3 chances created<br>2 goals<br><br>He really is that guy. ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/lGRgzysVPb">pic.twitter.com/lGRgzysVPb</a>
France figures to rest some of its starters for the group finale against Tunisia on Wednesday in order to maximize its chances of having a healthy, fresh squad for the knockout rounds.
In turn, Mbappé may not get a chance to set the new under-24 scoring record until the elimination games get underway, but all signs point to his having a monster tournament as Les Bleus attempt to defend their championship.
France are all but locked in as the winners of Group D—it would take a French loss vs. Tunisia and a lopsided win by Australia over Denmark for the Socceroos to take the top spot—which means its first knockout match will likely be Dec. 4 against the Group C runners-up.
Mbappé is a strong bet to take on a starring role in that match, as well.