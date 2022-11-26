Kylian Mbappé's Historic Excellence Thrills Fans as France Beats Denmark

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

France forward Kylian Mbappé continued his remarkable World Cup goal-scoring pace Saturday with a brace to lead Les Bleus to a 2-1 win over Denmark.

Mbappé tied Brazilian legend Pelé for the most goals in World Cup history before turning 24 with seven, a record he'll likely own by himself by the time the tournament ends in Qatar. His second-half heroics also clinched a berth in the knockout rounds for France, which beat Australia in its Group D opener.

Both goals Saturday were a result of fine passing plays by the reigning champions. The first was a well-executed give-and-go between Mbappé and Theo Hernández.

The second was a perfectly delivered cross from Antoine Griezmann that Mbappé finished with a touch at the far post.

France figures to rest some of its starters for the group finale against Tunisia on Wednesday in order to maximize its chances of having a healthy, fresh squad for the knockout rounds.

In turn, Mbappé may not get a chance to set the new under-24 scoring record until the elimination games get underway, but all signs point to his having a monster tournament as Les Bleus attempt to defend their championship.

France are all but locked in as the winners of Group D—it would take a French loss vs. Tunisia and a lopsided win by Australia over Denmark for the Socceroos to take the top spot—which means its first knockout match will likely be Dec. 4 against the Group C runners-up.

Mbappé is a strong bet to take on a starring role in that match, as well.