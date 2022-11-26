X

    Kylian Mbappé's Historic Excellence Thrills Fans as France Beats Denmark

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 26, 2022

    Kylian Mbappé
    FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

    France forward Kylian Mbappé continued his remarkable World Cup goal-scoring pace Saturday with a brace to lead Les Bleus to a 2-1 win over Denmark.

    Mbappé tied Brazilian legend Pelé for the most goals in World Cup history before turning 24 with seven, a record he'll likely own by himself by the time the tournament ends in Qatar. His second-half heroics also clinched a berth in the knockout rounds for France, which beat Australia in its Group D opener.

    Both goals Saturday were a result of fine passing plays by the reigning champions. The first was a well-executed give-and-go between Mbappé and Theo Hernández.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    MBAPPE GOAL <br><br>France takes the lead 🇫🇷💪 <a href="https://t.co/euJsAh69HI">pic.twitter.com/euJsAh69HI</a>

    The second was a perfectly delivered cross from Antoine Griezmann that Mbappé finished with a touch at the far post.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    MBAPPE MAGIC ✨<br><br>France takes the lead in the 86th minute 🇫🇷 <a href="https://t.co/vOulTGkSHl">pic.twitter.com/vOulTGkSHl</a>

    Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to the superstar's latest standout effort:

    VisualGame @avisualgame

    Kylian Mbappé has now equaled Pele’s record for most World Cup goals before the age of 24, he has the rest of this tournament to break it.<br><br>We are witnessing a hyper general player. <a href="https://t.co/eRfJeZBnNA">pic.twitter.com/eRfJeZBnNA</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    14 goals in France's last 12 matches.<br><br>MBAPPE IS UNREAL 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/NsAtgECM9s">pic.twitter.com/NsAtgECM9s</a>

    TC @totalcristiano

    Mbappe is the best player in the world, it’s that simple. He’s unstoppable on and off the ball.

    Statman Dave @StatmanDave

    Kylian Mbappe (7) now has as many as Lionel Messi, and more World Cup goals than Thierry Henry (6). <br><br>He just keeps getting better and better. 📈 <a href="https://t.co/5pQlvCsQJ9">pic.twitter.com/5pQlvCsQJ9</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    WORLD CUP OF MBAPPE 🇫🇷

    Conn @ConnCFC

    Mbappe has equalled Zidanes goal tally for France. He is still only 23 lmao

    Squawka @Squawka

    Kylian Mbappé's game by numbers vs Denmark.<br><br>90.32% passing accuracy<br>57 touches<br>10 touches in opp. box<br>6 touches<br>5 duels won<br>4 shots on target<br>3 chances created<br>2 goals<br><br>He really is that guy. ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/lGRgzysVPb">pic.twitter.com/lGRgzysVPb</a>

    Kwame Benaiah @kwamebenaiah

    Mbappe might actually break so many records by the time he hits 30.

    Danny @DannyAaronsFUT

    We need Mbappe in a serious league for the sake of football

    France figures to rest some of its starters for the group finale against Tunisia on Wednesday in order to maximize its chances of having a healthy, fresh squad for the knockout rounds.

    In turn, Mbappé may not get a chance to set the new under-24 scoring record until the elimination games get underway, but all signs point to his having a monster tournament as Les Bleus attempt to defend their championship.

    France are all but locked in as the winners of Group D—it would take a French loss vs. Tunisia and a lopsided win by Australia over Denmark for the Socceroos to take the top spot—which means its first knockout match will likely be Dec. 4 against the Group C runners-up.

    Mbappé is a strong bet to take on a starring role in that match, as well.

