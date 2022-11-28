What's Next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames?

0 of 4

WWE.com

Survivor Series is historically known for it's multi-Superstar elimination matches, but this year eschewed that trend in favor of bringing the WarGames stipulation to the main roster.

The main event of the pay-per-view saw The Bloodline battle the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens inside the double-cage structure.

The bout was as wild and physical as you would expect from the 10 men who were involved, but it was how it ended that got people talking.

Longtime friends and rivals Owens and Sami Zayn were the two men at the center of this story. KO wanted his fellow Canadian to see that The Bloodline was not a good fit for him, but Zayn chose to remain loyal to Roman Reigns.

After he delivered a low blow to Owens, Jey Uso hit a big splash from the top rope to pin The Prize Fighter and secure the victory. After the match was over, Jey and Zayn embraced, seemingly ending the tension that has been building between them for months.

With the final main roster PPV of 2022 out of the way, WWE has several weeks before its next big show in January, the Royal Rumble. Let's take a look at what could be next for each member of The Bloodline as the year comes to a close.