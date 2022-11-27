5 NHL Teams That Should Clear Cap Space ASAP for 2023 Free Agency

0 of 5

The 2023 NHL free-agent market officially opens at noon ET on July 1. While that date remains months away, several clubs carrying hefty payrolls for 2023-24 should consider clearing room to pursue some of the notable talent potentially available next summer.

Stars such as the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane and the St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko are eligible to become unrestricted free agents. They should draw considerable interest if they hit the open market next July.

Signing such players can be an expensive undertaking. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has hinted the cap might rise by $4 million if the players' share of escrow debt to the owners is repaid by season's end. If it isn't, the cap will only increase by $1 million to $83.5 million, making it more difficult for teams to pursue big-ticket talent.

Some franchises could have more of a need to clear cap room for free agency than others. The Montréal Canadiens, for instance, might consider adding a free-agent star to accelerate their rebuild. Others, like the New York Islanders, could use free agency to address a need such as goal scoring.

The following is our listing of five NHL clubs we believe should consider freeing up cap room in order to be active in next summer's free-agent market.

