Spain vs. Germany: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

Spain vs. Germany: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022November 26, 2022
Two of the most successful nations in international soccer square off on Sunday in one of the most important games of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Spain sits comfortably on top of Group E after it picked apart the Costa Rica defense for seven goals.
La Roja only need a draw to feel fine about their knockout-round prospects because of their superior goal differential.
Germany comes into Sunday in a must-win spot after it suffered a shocking loss to Japan in its group opener.
Germany's back line was a massive issue in the 2-1 loss, and it will be tested once again by the Spanish attack that produced the most goals in a single game so far in Qatar.
The Germans need a win to go level with Spain on points going into the final group matchday. A draw or loss would surely doom its prospects of moving on.
Odds and Match Info
Spain (+135; bet $100 to win $135)
Germany (+190)
Draw (+265)
Over 2.5 Goals (-140; bet $140 to win $100); Under 2.5 Goals (+115)
Match Info
Date: Sunday, November 27
Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app
Can Spain Take Advantage of Vulnerable German Defense?
Germany's back line was picked apart by Japan for two goals and a few other chances in the second half of its group opener.
The 2014 world champions were unable to deal with the pressure caused by Japan after it made adjustments at halftime and throughout the second half with substitutions.
Germany had some concession issues before coming to Qatar. It allowed three goals to England, two goals to Italy and one against Hungary in its last three games against European opposition ahead of the World Cup.
Spain used its possession-based style to easily break through the Costa Rica defensive lines in its opening victory.
Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio all scored in the first half. Torres added a second after the break, before Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata netted one each.
All of Spain's top attackers come into Sunday with confidence, and their movement in and around the penalty area can threaten the German back line led by Antonio Rüdiger.
Germany can't afford another bad defensive performance, but it could be vulnerable again at the back if the Spanish have their way with the possession and chances in the final third.
Which Player Steps Up in Germany Attack?
Germany has a loaded roster of attacking talent, but it did not come together in the match against Japan.
Germany's only goal came from an Ilkay Gündogan penalty in the 33rd minute.
Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller were unable to consistently threaten the Japanese back line, and that led to the Germans being vulnerable to a loss in the second half.
Creating chances against Spain's defense will not be easy. La Roja allowed three goals in their last five matches. Switzerland was the only team in that span to net multiple tallies versus Spain.
The movement and finishing has to be sharper in the final third with the need to win at a heightened level.
Havertz, Gnabry and Müller are all solid options, but if they are not effective, the pressure may land on Niclas Füllkrug and Youssoufa Moukoko to create off the bench.
Füllkrug and Moukoko have been in tremendous form in the German Bundesliga, but they have just one goal in four international appearances between them.
Germany will be in trouble if either in-form player comes off the bench and fails to create chances in the second half in a must-win spot.
If Germany sends in a goal or two, it will create confidence and allow it to potentially roll in as many goals as Spain against Costa Rica in the group finale.
