Spain vs. Germany: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Two of the most successful nations in international soccer square off on Sunday in one of the most important games of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Spain sits comfortably on top of Group E after it picked apart the Costa Rica defense for seven goals.

La Roja only need a draw to feel fine about their knockout-round prospects because of their superior goal differential.

Germany comes into Sunday in a must-win spot after it suffered a shocking loss to Japan in its group opener.

Germany's back line was a massive issue in the 2-1 loss, and it will be tested once again by the Spanish attack that produced the most goals in a single game so far in Qatar.

The Germans need a win to go level with Spain on points going into the final group matchday. A draw or loss would surely doom its prospects of moving on.