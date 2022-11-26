X

    No. 3 Kansas Ripped for Lackluster Performance in Upset Loss vs. No. 22 Tennessee

    Erin WalshNovember 26, 2022

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Kansas' Joseph Yesufu shoots against Tennessee during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP

    The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers are Battle 4 Atlantis champions after upsetting the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks 64-50 on Friday night.

    It was a tough loss for the Jayhawks, who struggled to get anything going offensively all night. Junior forward Jalen Wilson and junior guard Joseph Yesufu led Kansas with 14 points each, but the production was minimal beyond those two.

    Freshman guard Gradey Dick, who entered Friday's game averaging 16.8 points, finished with just seven points. Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who was averaging 10.2 points, finished with seven points.

    It was an all-around disappointing performance by Kansas, which dropped to 6-1 on the season with the loss. College basketball fans on Twitter ripped the reigning national champions following the defeat:

    Tommy Castor @TweetsFromTommy

    Kansas basketball <a href="https://t.co/cBAeJHvfwk">pic.twitter.com/cBAeJHvfwk</a>

    Cyrus Hall @CoachRunBoyRun

    Man, the Jayhawks stunk at the basketball tonight! 🙄

    Devoted KU Hoops Fan @Devoted2KUHoops

    Vols carved up the Jayhawks like Thanksgiving turkeys. That was enough to make me vomit up what I ate for Thanksgiving dinner yesterday! TENN 64, KAN 50, Final <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENNvsKAN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENNvsKAN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kubball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kubball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Battle4Atlantis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Battle4Atlantis</a>

    Ethan Matsil @ethanmat01

    The Jayhawks looked awful tonight. Probably some of the worst basketball I’ve seen out of them. But there’s not wrong with a little adversity. They’ll bounce back

    Happy Jayhawks Fan (BOWL ELIGIBLE SZN) @TheNxtDmnsion

    Yeah. This is the yearly loss where we look like a bottom 5 team. What I'm not sure of is whether this is a fluke or the norm for the offense. I sure hope it's a fluke, but you just know we're going to lose in the second round after shooting just like this

    Andykatzdaddy @andykatzdaddy

    KANSAS WHAT HAPPENED

    🇺🇦Jared Williams🇺🇦 @TheRealJWill13

    This Kansas team has a lot of growing to do. Improvement is needed, especially on the offensive end if we are to meet our goals for this year.

    Alok Patel @lowkeyalok

    Kansas was awful tonight, start to finish. Feel like this team will play alot of close games.

    Brooke @brookemcdon16

    Lol Kansas

    Scott @Mastenbrook

    We look so soft it isn’t funny. Kansas is better than this. Figure it out!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kubball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kubball</a>

    Chris A. Dillard @CHRIStLtvesInMe

    Kansas not really that good I doubt they’ll be in the top 10 when March is here

    J @darealj_3

    UNC and kansas both needed reality checks

    While it was a disappointing loss for the Jayhawks, there's still plenty of season left and no reason to panic just yet.

    Kansas will be back in action on Monday against Texas Southern.

