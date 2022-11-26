No. 3 Kansas Ripped for Lackluster Performance in Upset Loss vs. No. 22 Tennessee

Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP

The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers are Battle 4 Atlantis champions after upsetting the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks 64-50 on Friday night.

It was a tough loss for the Jayhawks, who struggled to get anything going offensively all night. Junior forward Jalen Wilson and junior guard Joseph Yesufu led Kansas with 14 points each, but the production was minimal beyond those two.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick, who entered Friday's game averaging 16.8 points, finished with just seven points. Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who was averaging 10.2 points, finished with seven points.

It was an all-around disappointing performance by Kansas, which dropped to 6-1 on the season with the loss. College basketball fans on Twitter ripped the reigning national champions following the defeat:

While it was a disappointing loss for the Jayhawks, there's still plenty of season left and no reason to panic just yet.

Kansas will be back in action on Monday against Texas Southern.