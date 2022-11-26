No. 1 UNC Deemed Overrated by CBB Fans After Upset Loss to Undefeated Iowa State

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Down goes North Carolina.

The No. 1 Tar Heels fell to the unranked Iowa State Cyclones 70-65 on Friday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, dropping to 5-1.

It was a brutal loss for Hubert Davis' squad, which was torn apart by brilliant performances from Iowa State senior guards Caleb Grill and Jaren Holmes.

Grill put together a career-best performance, notching 31 points. He made 11-of-15 shots from the floor and 7-of-11 shots from beyond the arc.

Holmes, meanwhile, finished with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. He made 8-of-17 shots from the floor and 2-of-4 shots from deep in the win.

Two of UNC's best players—Caleb Love and Armando Bacot—had underwhelming performances Friday. Love finished with 12 points, three assists and one steal, while Bacot notched 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

For comparison, Love entered Friday's game averaging 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in five games, while Bacot was averaging 16.8 points and 12.0 rebounds in five contests.

Following the loss, college basketball fans on Twitter slammed the Tar Heels, calling them "overrated."

Entering the game, UNC hadn't faced a very difficult opponent, cruising to a 5-0 record with wins over UNC-Wilmington, Charleston, Gardner-Webb, James Madison and Portland.

The Tar Heels' schedule becomes much more difficult, with matchups against No. 11 Indiana, No. 5 Virginia and No. 8 Duke this winter. Still, it's just one loss. We may have a better idea of where they stand after Wednesday's tilt with the Hoosiers.

