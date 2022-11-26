X

    No. 1 UNC Deemed Overrated by CBB Fans After Upset Loss to Undefeated Iowa State

    Erin WalshNovember 26, 2022

    North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots over Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

    Down goes North Carolina.

    The No. 1 Tar Heels fell to the unranked Iowa State Cyclones 70-65 on Friday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, dropping to 5-1.

    It was a brutal loss for Hubert Davis' squad, which was torn apart by brilliant performances from Iowa State senior guards Caleb Grill and Jaren Holmes.

    Grill put together a career-best performance, notching 31 points. He made 11-of-15 shots from the floor and 7-of-11 shots from beyond the arc.

    Holmes, meanwhile, finished with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. He made 8-of-17 shots from the floor and 2-of-4 shots from deep in the win.

    Two of UNC's best players—Caleb Love and Armando Bacot—had underwhelming performances Friday. Love finished with 12 points, three assists and one steal, while Bacot notched 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

    For comparison, Love entered Friday's game averaging 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in five games, while Bacot was averaging 16.8 points and 12.0 rebounds in five contests.

    Following the loss, college basketball fans on Twitter slammed the Tar Heels, calling them "overrated."

    Matt Hutchison @_Hutch121600_

    UNC plays their first real competition and chokes. I knew they were overrated. Bye bye #1

    Andrew Barber @andrewbarber5

    UNC massively overrated

    Finesse God Lil Najee @Muskegoner

    UNC the most overrated #1 ever. I’m happy they lost.

    ......... @From_GA_2_NC

    Told y’all <a href="https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UNC_Basketball</a> Overrated 😂💩

    Jake Marotz @jakemarotz

    UNC should be ranked more like #15 than #1. Overrated based on last year's NCAA Tournament run. Houston and Arizona look like the best teams to me.

    BJ @TheSportsVetran

    UNC Football and Basketball go down in the same day. Y’all boys found you were overrated in two different sports today lol 😂. Greatest Black Friday EVER

    Cameron Yarbrough @Cam_Yarbrough

    UNC the most overrated team in football and basketball this year

    John Beecy @john_beecy

    <a href="https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UNC_Basketball</a> <a href="https://t.co/KN2BmuKvwZ">pic.twitter.com/KN2BmuKvwZ</a>

    Garrett Page 👨🏻‍🍳 @capblacksparrow

    Truly a disappointment with <a href="https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UNC_Basketball</a>. It truly felt like since playing day one, we’ve been feeling the pressure at being number 1. I think with this lost they need to truly look at film and figure out what needs to be next. Because right now It’s not working. Wake up

    Zachary Tyler @iso___z

    UNC basketball 🤢

    Edwin @edwinontwit

    Unc as #1 feels very much like ucla last year. Made a run as a low seed and people forget that they were a low seed. The 30-game sample means more than the 5-6 game sample. They’re still good but no reason to think they were the best.

    evan @Evan_Johnson16

    UNC basketball hasn’t put together a full game all season to this point. They show no effort on ball screens, careless on offensive end. Not the same supporting cast we saw last year (Leaky,Caleb, RJ) haven’t been good enough.

    Entering the game, UNC hadn't faced a very difficult opponent, cruising to a 5-0 record with wins over UNC-Wilmington, Charleston, Gardner-Webb, James Madison and Portland.

    The Tar Heels' schedule becomes much more difficult, with matchups against No. 11 Indiana, No. 5 Virginia and No. 8 Duke this winter. Still, it's just one loss. We may have a better idea of where they stand after Wednesday's tilt with the Hoosiers.

