    England Fans Rip Gareth Southgate, Three Lions for Lifeless Offense in Draw vs. USA

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2022

    AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Sergino Dest of United States controls the ball against Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Four days after scoring six goals in a romp over Iran to open the 2022 FIFA World Cup, England generated just three shots on target in a 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday.

    The Three Lions failed to generate consistent attacking pressure against an American side that surprisingly held a 10-8 advantage in shots attempted. Neither side could find the necessary execution in the final third to break the scoreless deadlock.

    England manager Gareth Southgate drew criticism for his substitution decisions, including the choice to bring on veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson when the side sorely needed an attacking spark, but his side still sits atop the Group B table.

    1. England: 4 points (1-1-0)
    2. Iran: 3 points (1-0-1)
    3. United States: 2 points (0-2-0)
    4. Wales: 1 point (0-1-1)

    Here's a look at some of the Twitter reaction to the performance from Southgate and England as a whole:

    Callum Mackenzie @callumlarr

    That's Southgate in a nutshell. England have world-class attacking talent at every position and he's bringing on fucking Henderson at 0-0 vs. the USA

    B/R Football @brfootball

    England fans wondering how Phil Foden is still on the bench 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/h7w2M5C9oO">pic.twitter.com/h7w2M5C9oO</a>

    UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls

    Every single person that watched the game could see that Foden had to come on for Mount except Southgate.<br><br>He is the reason this talented England squad will never win anything.

    Samuel @SamueILFC

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Trent Alexander-Arnold is England’s best RB. It’s criminal for Southgate to not even feature him in this game that had no creativity whatsoever.

    Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge

    After this World Cup he's got to go. USA deserved to win that. Crap football and crap tactics

    Jogo Bonito @JogoBonitoUK

    You can attack by going over, around or through the opposition. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/England?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#England</a> did none of these. Lots of horizontal passes with little value attempts of verticality or wing play…<br><br>Profile of players in the squad could have facilitated these attacking needs..<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup2022</a>

    Tim Bolton @TimBolton01

    Reports of an attack by England's forwards on the American penalty area have been dismissed by authorities as a hoax.

    Laurenz Vescoli @Laus1507

    Trippier is hindering England SO much imo!<br>Might be tactical instruction but even then he HAS to start pushing higher! He’s so good at crossing but sits way too deep to ever try!<br><br>Means England only ever attack down their left flank really.

    Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst

    Southgate playing the percentages by avoiding defeat to an impressive USA side but that doesn’t negate more dilatory in-game management, a lack of adventure, ignoring Foden and persevering with Mount. Kane played at a glacial pace. Maguire very good again.

    Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker

    Poor performance from <a href="https://twitter.com/England?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@England</a>, but that happens at a World Cup at some stage. The big question, even with such a talented bunch, is whether the manager can change things positively with his tactics and substitutions when it’s not working.

    The Three Lions will have plenty of adjustments to implement before Tuesday's clash with Wales, especially in terms of building more sustained attacks out of the back, but they remain in a promising position ahead of the group-stage finale.

    A draw against the Dragons would guarantee a berth in the knockout stages, regardless of what happens in the United States vs. Iran fixture, and even a loss by three goals or fewer would be enough.

    That said, a lot of talk over the next four days will surround what version of the England squad will show up for the rest of the tournament.

    The one that looked virtually unstoppable on the attack against Iran can make a deep World Cup run and even win the tournament. The one that showed up Friday against the United States isn't a title threat.

    Tuesday's match will provide more clues about what direction England is going in Qatar.

