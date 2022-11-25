England Fans Rip Gareth Southgate, Three Lions for Lifeless Offense in Draw vs. USA

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Four days after scoring six goals in a romp over Iran to open the 2022 FIFA World Cup, England generated just three shots on target in a 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday.

The Three Lions failed to generate consistent attacking pressure against an American side that surprisingly held a 10-8 advantage in shots attempted. Neither side could find the necessary execution in the final third to break the scoreless deadlock.

England manager Gareth Southgate drew criticism for his substitution decisions, including the choice to bring on veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson when the side sorely needed an attacking spark, but his side still sits atop the Group B table.

England: 4 points (1-1-0) Iran: 3 points (1-0-1) United States: 2 points (0-2-0) Wales: 1 point (0-1-1)

Here's a look at some of the Twitter reaction to the performance from Southgate and England as a whole:

The Three Lions will have plenty of adjustments to implement before Tuesday's clash with Wales, especially in terms of building more sustained attacks out of the back, but they remain in a promising position ahead of the group-stage finale.

A draw against the Dragons would guarantee a berth in the knockout stages, regardless of what happens in the United States vs. Iran fixture, and even a loss by three goals or fewer would be enough.

That said, a lot of talk over the next four days will surround what version of the England squad will show up for the rest of the tournament.

The one that looked virtually unstoppable on the attack against Iran can make a deep World Cup run and even win the tournament. The one that showed up Friday against the United States isn't a title threat.

Tuesday's match will provide more clues about what direction England is going in Qatar.