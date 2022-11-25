Nets' Kevin Durant: 'Pretty Cool' to See LeBron James on Cusp of Scoring Record

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Kevin Durant appreciates LeBron James' march toward history as the Los Angeles Lakers star nears the all-time NBA scoring record.

At the Brooklyn Nets' shootaround Friday prior to their game against the Indiana Pacers, Durant spoke about how LeBron is on the brink of an extraordinary achievement:

"To be the No. 1 in anything, there's 8 billion people in the world, we just figured that out last week, so to be the No. 1 of all time at scoring the basketball, I'm sure it's going to be a range of emotions for him. But to be in an era where we see this live is pretty cool as well. You probably can't even describe the emotions and feelings him and his family and his friends are going to go through, but it's cool to see it up close."

James has missed the Lakers' past five games with an adductor strain, but he has a strong chance to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record this season if he can get healthy.

LeBron is 1,076 points away from Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 points with 37,311 career points.

