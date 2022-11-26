WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 25

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

On the eve of Survivor Series: War Games, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre battled The Usos with the man advantage in the premium live event's titular match at stake.

Would the pair of former WWE champions be able to overcome the best tag team of their generation or would Jimmy and Jey continue The Bloodline's unparalleled success here in 2022 and set their team up for victory Saturday night in Boston?

Find out now with this recap of a broadcast that also featured the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup tournament and a tag team bout featuring SmackDown Women's champion Ronda Rousey and No. 1 contender Shotzi.