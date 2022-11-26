WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 25November 26, 2022
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 25
0 of 1
Credit: WWE.com
On the eve of Survivor Series: War Games, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre battled The Usos with the man advantage in the premium live event's titular match at stake.
Would the pair of former WWE champions be able to overcome the best tag team of their generation or would Jimmy and Jey continue The Bloodline's unparalleled success here in 2022 and set their team up for victory Saturday night in Boston?
Find out now with this recap of a broadcast that also featured the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup tournament and a tag team bout featuring SmackDown Women's champion Ronda Rousey and No. 1 contender Shotzi.
Match Card
1 of 1
- War Games Advantage on the Line: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos
- SmackDown World Cup Semifinal: Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman
- SmackDown World Cup Semifinal: Butch vs. Santos Escobar
- Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
- The revelation of the fifth member of Team Belair
X