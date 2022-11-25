AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 25

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on November 25.

This week's episode was taped immediately after Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, so the raucous Chicago crowd was still in attendance.

Those fans were treated to a match for the ROH Tag Team Championships when FTR put the belts on the line against Top Flight.

We also saw three members of The Dark Order battle Rush, The Butcher and The Blade, Hikaru Shida fought Queen Aminata, and Darby Allin took on Anthony Henry.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.