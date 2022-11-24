Glazer Family Reportedly Seek World-Record Price to Sell Manchester United

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The Glazer family has reportedly placed a record asking price on Manchester United after announcing Tuesday that it is considering the possibility of selling the English Premier League club.

According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, the Glazers would only be willing to sell Manchester United for a higher price than any professional sports franchise has ever sold for. The record is currently owned by the NFL's Denver Broncos, who sold for $4.65 billion this year.

Per Dawson, Forbes has given Manchester United a valuation of $4.59 billion, but the Glazers believe they could receive offers of $7.25 billion or more.

By comparison, a $7.25 billion sale would more than double the sale price of another top EPL club in Chelsea. Earlier this year, Chelsea sold for $3.02 billion.

In a statement released by Manchester United on Tuesday, it was noted that the Glazer family would consider multiple options, including a full sale and new investments into the club:

"Manchester United announces today that the board is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially. As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.

"This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club's commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club's men's, women's and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders."

In addition to Manchester United, the Glazer family owns the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Malcolm Glazer, the patriarch of the Glazer family who died in 2014, purchased the Bucs in 1995 for a then-NFL record price of $192 million.

The Buccaneers have won two Super Bowls since then, and Forbes valued the franchise at $3.675 billion in August.

An announcement of a possible Manchester United sale came on the same day that Manchester United announced it had agreed to a mutual termination of the contract of superstar Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of soccer, played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, and he returned to the club in 2021 after stints at Real Madrid and Juventus.

United are one of the most storied clubs in English soccer history, but they have not won an EPL title since 2013 or a UEFA Champions League title since 2008, and they are fifth in the EPL table this season, 11 points behind league-leading Arsenal.