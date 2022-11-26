Becky Lynch Positioned to Renew Her Red-Hot Face Run at Survivor Series

WWE desperately needs the man to come back around when Becky Lynch makes her in-ring return at Survivors Series.

Maybe it doesn't need to specifically be Lynch's "The Man" persona, but a dash of it wouldn't hurt as she starts to pick up where she left off with that red-hot babyface run before being sidelined by an injury.

All logical signs pointed to Lynch's return at the big event as the "TBA" member of the Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim team in the Women's WarGames match.

PW Insider (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) reported Lynch would be at the show, with the expectation she's the fifth and final member of the team that will clash with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

WWE decided to throw a curveball by tossing out the surprise on the go-home show of SmackDown:

Now is the perfect time for Lynch to right some past wrongs and pave the way for some amazing storylines well into WrestleMania season, if not beyond.

When talking about Lynch returns, it's hard not to think back to that SummerSlam 2021 debacle in which she returned early as a heel and squashed Bianca Belair for no good reason in an ill-fated heel run.

That was a mess, but her returning and picking up right where she left off as a predictably over babyface would be another strong bullet point to put under the list of positives for the Triple H era. There's a new sense of trust in how Superstars get handled by the creative side of the company, and that extends to the biggest women's wrestler on the planet.

The WarGames match itself is just ripe with fun storytelling potential, too. There's no reason to set up a feud with Belair yet. They're on the same team, so them merely trying to one-up each other in a mostly friendly competition would be a fun thing to see unfold.

That, like an inevitable-feeling feud with Ronda Rousey, seems like the best course of action. Delay those major, major feuds for the big-ticket events like Mania. This would give other superstars a chance to shine in the process.

And, again, intriguing storyline options lace the match. It could easily set up a rather long-term feud with Damage CTRL. Watching Lynch pick through members like Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (while propping them up for fans in main event scenes) while Bayley tries to escape, creating an inner conflict within that group, would be a blast. Ripping through that group would be a brilliant way to squeak out The Man character a bit more for Mania, too.

Speaking of that pursuit, The Man against this renewed, must-see Rhea Ripley would be main-event material (and it was hinted at on Friday night). Give it the right time and script the promos and matches well and it only helps Ripley remain a massive main-event star capable of carrying a weekly program's entire women's division.

Because at this point, that's what this is about with Lynch. She's beloved in almost anything she does (unless it comes at the weird expense of other up-and-coming stars, like the Belair debacle). She can headline Mania outright if necessary while also setting up others and entire divisions for success.

While a slight wildcard, don't sleep on Lynch getting with Alexa Bliss, too. While Lynch's teammate at Survivor Series, Bliss has been oddly floating outside the main-event scene for what feels like a bit too long. Her costing Lynch or the team outright and setting up a feud that has plenty of history behind it would be one of the better feuds WWE could run right now.

Let's not forget the Sasha Banks factor either, should she ever decide to return to WWE. If that return happens and it's as a heel (which might be hard to pull off given fans' understanding of the real-life happenings that led to her and Naomi's departure, but hey), a babyface Lynch is an obvious foil.

WWE is fortunate in that there are many ways to go with Lynch, and both company and superstar can't really go wrong. The key, as always, is reading the room and going with what fans want. WWE made the mistake once of not listening to fan outcry for Lynch when The Man was born and read the room horribly with that return against Belair.

But this time, given the situation, multiple branching storylines available and a road to Mania ahead, it feels like Lynch sits positioned for her biggest return yet and an inevitable hot streak as one of the top players in pro wrestling again.

That alone makes what seems like a strong top-to-bottom Survivor Series card must-see material.