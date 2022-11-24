Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Finn Bálor, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

1 of 3

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Becky Lynch is in "pole position" to be the fifth member of Team Bianca in the women's War Games match at Survivor Series.

That supports Sean Ross Sapp's initial report for Fightful Select that the 35-year-old had been discussed as the fifth member of the team.

Lynch certainly makes the most sense. She suffered a shoulder injury during her match with Belair at SummerSlam in July but had transitioned back to her "The Man" persona the following night on Raw before being written off of the show by way of an attack at the hands of Damage CTRL.

Returning and targeting Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, while building on the teased partnership with The EST of WWE, makes narrative sense and would pop the crowd big time.

It would also insert Lynch into a feud away from the title picture, as Belair appears poised to defend against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley next.

Considering how much time she has spent as champion since 2019, that is hardly a bad idea.