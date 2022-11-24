Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Finn Bálor, Becky Lynch and Seth RollinsNovember 24, 2022
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Finn Bálor, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins
Will she or won't she?
It is the question surrounding Becky Lynch over a potential return Saturday night at WWE's Survivor Series: War Games pay-per-view.
It is the most prominent topic in this collection of rumors, but it's not the only one.
What does the rumor mill have to say about Big Time Becks' husband and United States champion Seth Rollins, as well as The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor?
Find out with these latest reports.
Update on Becky Lynch and Survivor Series
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Becky Lynch is in "pole position" to be the fifth member of Team Bianca in the women's War Games match at Survivor Series.
That supports Sean Ross Sapp's initial report for Fightful Select that the 35-year-old had been discussed as the fifth member of the team.
Lynch certainly makes the most sense. She suffered a shoulder injury during her match with Belair at SummerSlam in July but had transitioned back to her "The Man" persona the following night on Raw before being written off of the show by way of an attack at the hands of Damage CTRL.
Returning and targeting Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, while building on the teased partnership with The EST of WWE, makes narrative sense and would pop the crowd big time.
It would also insert Lynch into a feud away from the title picture, as Belair appears poised to defend against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley next.
Considering how much time she has spent as champion since 2019, that is hardly a bad idea.
Is Seth Rollins Babyface or Heel?
Seth Rollins cut a promo Monday night on Raw that may have sounded something a heel would say but, according to Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez, he is still listed internally as a babyface.
It is not completely surprising that The Visionary would transition seamlessly into either role. His face turn came from out of nowhere and seemingly coincided with his United States title victory over Bobby Lashley.
It's probably for the best, too.
Raw was in need of a top-tier, male babyface, and Rollins was as good a choice as any. He was over with the fans, who treated him as a face anyway, and he is arguably the best and most consistent in-ring performer in WWE.
At Survivor Series, Rollins defends his title against Lashley and Austin Theory, two top heels on Monday nights. If he was still a villain, the likelihood of the match getting booked is low.
The question now is not his role on the show, but whether he emerges from the PPV with his title reign intact.
Latest on Finn Bálor and Triple H's Backstage Relationship
"They’ve always, always really liked each other. Seeing what Finn (Bálor) has been over the last few years, Hunter sees almost like a reclamation project, but one that he can get behind because of their personal relationship," WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport of Triple H's view of The Prince in his WWE.
The Irishman was one of The Game's first signings with NXT when he took over. They did great work together, both in Bálor's first run with the brand and his return when he brought stability to the world title picture.
It makes sense that Triple H would recognize the 41-year-old's talent, which had been woefully mismanaged under the previous regime, and look to push him in a way that he had not been previously on the main roster.
Perhaps that is why we have seen a greater emphasis on The Judgment Day since The Game took over and more in-ring opportunities for Bálor.
He battled Edge in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules and will square off with AJ Styles Saturday at Survivor Series. Those contests against top guys were not available to Bálor before his heel turn with the faction.
That alone should be evidence of the good relationship between him and Triple H benefiting him professionally. Finally.