England vs. USA: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The United States men's national team faces a massive challenge on Friday against England.

The Americans come into the Group B clash two points adrift of the Three Lions and in need of a result to feel more comfortable about their prospects of advancing to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gregg Berhalter's side drew with Wales in its opener, but that result felt like two points dropped because of how dominant the USMNT was in the first 45 minutes.

England flew to the top of Group B with a 6-2 thumping of Iran. It is now in a great position to move on to the knockout round and could seal a spot in the round of 16 on Friday if it wins and the Wales-Iran game ends in a draw.

The USMNT does not need to win because it can gain three points from the Iran game at the end of the group and potentially finish on five points. A loss may not be the worst thing for its knockout-round hopes, either.

Regardless of the result, the Americans need to play much better than they did in the second half against Wales to even have a chance of competing with one of the best teams in the world.