    Jayson Tatum Stirs Up NBA MVP Buzz During Celtics' Win Over Luka Doncic, Mavericks

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 24, 2022

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives past Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

    The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 125-112 on Friday evening behind a phenomenal outing from Jayson Tatum, who amassed 37 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

    Boston led 34-23 after one quarter and 70-49 at halftime thanks largely to Tatum, who had 23 points at the intermission after dropping 16 in the second quarter alone. Thirteen of those points came in the final 4:01 of the frame.

    The C's once held a 27-point advantage before settling for the 13-point win. Jaylen Brown complemented Tatum's effort with 31 points to hold off a game effort from Mavs star Luka Doncic, who had a 42-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound outing.

    MVP chants erupted for Tatum at multiple points, including late in the fourth quarter, when he had a dunk, a pair of free throws and a block on Doncic that led to a Jaylen Brown slam.

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    TATUM BLOCK ⏩ JAYLEN TRIPLE🔥 <a href="https://t.co/7vdwlzAVfD">pic.twitter.com/7vdwlzAVfD</a>

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    Loud "MVP!" chants for Jayson Tatum as he stands at the free-throw line, and rightfully so. He has gone toe-to-toe with Doncic when Doncic has been at his best - and Tatum's team has blown Doncic's out of the building all night long.

    The Celtics are now 14-4 and winners of 10 of their last 11 games. They stand alone as the NBA's top team in basketball right now, and early MVP buzz points to Tatum, who helps lead a deep and talented roster that's very difficult to beat.

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    Jayson Tatum in MVP mode the 1st half 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a> <a href="https://t.co/B6DA88cVsb">pic.twitter.com/B6DA88cVsb</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    MVP sequence from Jayson Tatum:<br><br>-Hits a three over Doncic before double could get there<br><br>-Blocks Finney-Smith at the rim<br><br>-Draws a foul on transition three

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    As jaw-dropping as Luka Doncic has been, Jayson Tatum has been even better.<br><br>✅More points (23 to 22)<br>✅More rebounds (8 to 2)<br>✅More assists (2 to 1)<br>✅More blocks (1 to 0)<br>✅Fewer turnovers (1 to 2)

    𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ @CelticsRiley

    I’ve seen enough. <br><br>Give Jayson Tatum MVP

    Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore

    There’s no duo in the NBA better than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.<br><br>That’s just simply a fact.

    Jon @jond2546

    Tatum is the REAL MVP

    Kenny III☘️ @CELTICSvsEvery1

    Jayson Tatum at half:<br><br>- 23 Pts<br>- 8 Reb<br>- 2 Ast <br><br>“MVP” chants erupt at TD Garden ☘️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BigDeuce?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BigDeuce</a>

    Verone McKinley III @vmckinley3

    Jayson Tatum MVP year.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Congrats to Luka for the 42-9-8 but Tatum was the best player in that game.

    Tatum and the Celtics will now welcome the league's top offense into town when the Sacramento Kings visit Boston on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

