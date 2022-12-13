Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots

Norm Hall/Getty Images

There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported.

Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had reported there was fear that Murray suffered a serious knee injury and that the signal-caller would undergo an MRI as well as other tests.

After the game, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters it "doesn't look good."

The 25-year-old missed two games earlier in the year with a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers and threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while adding 56 rushing yards and another score.

Murray had suffered the hamstring injury Oct. 30 in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and reaggravated it the following week against the Seattle Seahawks, leading him to miss games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

The fourth-year player has put up middle-of-the-pack numbers for a disappointing team, which has a 4-9 record. Entering Monday's matchup, he had thrown for 2,359 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions with 415 rushing yards and three more scores. He'd completed 66.3 percent of his passes, down from 69.2 percent in 2021.

After being drafted No. 1 overall in 2019, Murray began his career with 32 straight starts and developed a reputation for his durability. But when this season is over, he will have missed nine games since the start of 2021.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy replaced Murray on Monday. The 36-year-old threw for 456 yards and a touchdown with an interception in two starts earlier this year, and Arizona went 1-1.