Becky Lynch Returns to WWE for Survivor Series WarGames Match Following Injury Rehab

Becky Lynch was revealed as the final member of Raw women's champion Bianca Belair's team on SmackDown Friday for Saturday's Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view.

Damage CTRL started the night in the ring, and Bayley immediately called out Belair. She led her team ringside and told Bayley that they weren't coming out alone. Soon enough, Lynch's music hit, and chaos ensued with all 10 wrestlers fighting.

The scene concluded with a Rhea Ripley and Lynch in-ring staredown, with the latter wrestler egging her opponent on for a fight. Ripley smiled and slowly walked out of the ring and up the ramp with her team to end the segment.

Lynch had been on the shelf for four months due to a shoulder injury suffered during her Raw Women's Championship match against Belair at SummerSlam on July 30, although WWE explained her absence in a different manner.

After the hard-fought match between Belair and Lynch, Bayley made her return to WWE programming after being out for more than a year due to a torn ACL.

She brought Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky with her, forming a stable known as Damage CTRL. Although they didn't get physical with Belair and Lynch at The Biggest Party of the Summer, they made their presence felt on the ensuing episode of Raw.

With Lynch already nursing a shoulder ailment, Damage CTRL attacked her backstage with a steel chair, which led to Big Time Becks landing on the injured list for an extended period of time.

While The Man was out, Alexa Bliss and Asuka joined forces with Belair to combat Damage CTRL, and The EST of WWE had a pair of title defenses against Bayley, beating her in a ladder match at Extreme Rules and in a Last Woman Standing bout at Crown Jewel.

The feud with the heel faction continued despite Belair's success against Bayley, and it led to both sides agreeing to a WarGames match.

Belair was joined by Asuka and Bliss, as well as Mia Yim, who resisted Bayley's overtures to join the Damage CTRL team. Meanwhile, The Role Model's group succeeded in recruiting Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.

The EST still had a spot to fill on her team, but she took it down to the wire as a mystery, and it was finally revealed on Friday that a returning Lynch would occupy the fifth position on the team.

The 35-year-old is one of the biggest stars WWE has to offer, and she already has a WrestleMania main event in her back pocket after headlining The Show of Shows in 2019 against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Lynch figures to be a big part of next year's marquee premium live event as well. Getting her back in the thick of things now ensures she can be a key player on the Road to WrestleMania 39, which starts at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

