NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.

Bey is averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 17 games this season, a decline across the board after averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 2021-22.

After shooting 34.6 percent from three-point range last year, Bey is now hitting just 29 percent of outside shots.

The 23-year-old has still showcased his upside during the season, reaching 20 points in five of his 17 games. He scored 28 in an October win over the Golden State Warriors.

Consistency has been an issue, however, averaging just nine points over his last five games while shooting 31.4 percent from the field. He's missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

The former Villanova star is eligible for an extension this offseason, which could force the Pistons to make a decision about his future.

Detroit remains far from contention after a 4-15 start to the season. The squad must determine if Bey will be part of the core going forward, or else he could be moved ahead of the trade deadline.