Drew McIntyre Calls out Roman Reigns: 'He's Not the Workhorse He Once Was'

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Ahead of their five-on-five WarGames clash at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday, Drew McIntyre took a shot at undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns.

In an interview with CricketNext (h/t Talha Asad Iqbal of Ringside News), McIntyre seemed to question whether Reigns is still the same competitor he was in the past:

"Roman [is somebody] I used to respect so much as a man, as a performer, as a workhorse," McIntyre said. "He's incredible in the ring, but he's not the workhorse he once was."

McIntyre may have been referencing Reigns' lighter work schedule, as The Tribal Chief has only had nine matches this year that were either televised or on a premium live event.

That pales in comparison to the type of schedule Reigns used to keep, but it has also succeeded in extending his title reign and keeping him fresh for big matches.

Reigns has now been world champion for over 800 consecutive days, and one of his biggest title defenses came at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, in September when he beat McIntyre thanks to some outside interference from Solo Sikoa.

McIntyre has not fully let that loss go, as he joined forces with The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens to contest Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline in a WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames.

The contest could be among the most significant WWE matches in recent memory since it will mark the first time a WarGames match has ever been held on WWE's main roster, along with the women's WarGames match that is also scheduled for Survivor Series.

Additionally, Saturday will be the first time that the entire Bloodline teams together in a single match, making it a special moment for fans.

If McIntyre and Co. are able to pull off the upset and beat The Bloodline, however, it could put McIntyre back in the mix for another title opportunity and another chance to end Reigns' run of dominance.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.