WWE Rumors on Becky Lynch and Maryse at Survivor Series; Montez Ford Injury Update

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lynch Reportedly Scheduled to Be at Survivor Series

Amid speculation of her involvement in the women's WarGames match, Becky Lynch is reportedly scheduled to be present at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Lynch is not only "slated" to be at Survivor Series WarGames but is in "pole position" to be the fifth member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team.

In one of the top bouts at Survivor Series, the team of Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley will face Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and a mystery partner in a WarGames match.

It was announced Monday on Raw that the final member of Belair's team would be revealed Friday on SmackDown, although it remains possible it could be kept a secret until the night of the premium live event.

Lynch would make a great deal of sense as the final member of Belair's team since she has a major issue with Bayley and Damage CTRL.

Bayley made her WWE return at SummerSlam after more than a year away due a torn ACL. She brought Sky and Kai with her, and the trio confronted Belair and Lynch after their Raw Women's Championship match.

On the following episode of Raw, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch and put her on the shelf so she could take time off to deal with a legitimate shoulder injury.

Assuming Big Time Becks is healed up and cleared to compete, there would be no better person to round out the women's WarGames match than her.

It would also be the ideal time to get The Man back into the fold, as WrestleMania season is on the horizon, and Lynch figures to have a sizable role on the show.

Maryse Will Reportedly Be in Boston for Survivor Series

Much like Lynch, former two-time WWE Divas champion Maryse is reportedly expected to be in town for Survivor Series weekend.

According to Johnson, Maryse will be in Boston, although it isn't known if she will be doing anything related to WWE.

Maryse essentially retired from wrestling in 2011, but she returned to WWE several years later as the manager for her real-life husband, The Miz.

She went on to have one match in 2017 and two in 2018, and she teamed with The Miz at the Royal Rumble earlier this year in a losing effort against Edge and Beth Phoenix.

While Miz isn't scheduled to have a match at Survivor Series WarGames, he could cut a promo or have some type of involvement with the show, which would perhaps open the door for Maryse to appear as well.

Another possibility would be for Miz and Maryse to do some filming for the USA Network reality television series Miz and Mrs., provided the show gets picked up for another season.

The Miz is currently embroiled in a rivalry with both Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano on Raw, which is building toward a match between Miz and Lumis that will see Lumis earn a WWE contract if he can beat The Miz.

If WWE wants to set the stage for that a bit more at Survivor Series WarGames, an angle involving The Miz and Maryse isn't outside the realm of possibility.

Ford Says He is "100 Percent" After Injury

Street Profits member Montez Ford divulged this week that he should be back in the ring in the near future.

Appearing on NBC's Today with his wife and fellow WWE Superstar Bianca Belair (h/t WrestlingInc's Fernando Quiles Jr.), Ford said he is "100 percent" healthy, before adding: "I should be back pretty soon. You know, just picking my spots and making sure like when I arrive the mission is still at hand, which is [with] my right-hand man 100 grand Angelo Dawkins, that's being the undisputed tag team [champions]."

Ford also revealed during the interview that he had been dealing with a calf injury, which was why he was wearing a walking boot on an episode of Raw last month.

It has been two months since Ford had a match of any kind, and his most recent televised match was on the Sept. 19 episode of Raw when he and Dawkins lost to Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes.

The Street Profits are among the premier tag teams in WWE and are one of only two teams in WWE history to have held the NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

They have fallen just short of becoming tag team champs again on numerous occasions in recent months, though, with the most high-profile loss coming against The Usos at SummerSlam.

There is some thought that Ford could branch out and be a top singles star on his own at some point, but his comments suggest he is focused on returning to tag team glory with Dawkins once he receives full clearance to get back in the ring.

