Jets' Zach Wilson Benched, Mike White Will Start at QB vs. Bears

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears following a tumultuous Week 11 showing against the New England Patriots.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that Mike White will take over for Wilson, who will be inactive on Sunday. Joe Flacco will serve as the No. 2 quarterback.

"Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters. "I know that's going to the narrative. I know that's what everybody wants to shout out."

Saleh added: "This is not a nail in his coffin. This is not that. This is not close to that."

The Jets are coming off their worst offensive performance of the season, managing just two yards in the second half of Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Wilson completed just nine of 22 passes for 77 yards, and frustration was clearly bubbling over in the Jets locker room after the game.

"This s--t is sorry," wide receiver Garrett Wilson told reporters. "We're out here looking sorry—and we know that we're not sorry. That's why it really hurts. We know we're better than that. That's why it hurts. ... It starts in practice. It's got to be better, the things we see and don't call out. It has to start getting called out. This is unacceptable. No one wants to feel like this, but that's not enough. ... Hopefully, this is a wake-up for some people in the facility, people in the facility to get on their details."

The young quarterback also took criticism for saying he did not feel the offense let down the defense, which held the Patriots offense to just three points. Cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive end John Franklin-Myers liked tweets criticizing Wilson but later said those likes were accidents.

"Is it a mistake? Sure," Saleh told reporters of Wilson's comments. "Is it something he'll be better from? Absolutely."

Wilson has thrown for 1,279 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions this season. The Jets have not scored more than 20 points in any of their last four games.