    Jets' Sauce Gardner: I Didn't Mean to Like Tweet Calling out Zach Wilson's Comments

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 21, 2022

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson talks with reporters following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots following an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    AP Photo/Steven Senne

    The New York Jets may be 6-4, but all is clearly not well in the locker room.

    Frustration with the team's offensive struggles bubbled over after Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, with wide receiver Garrett Wilson ripping the offensive performance and two defensive players liking tweets seemingly ripping quarterback Zach Wilson.

    Cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive end John Franklin-Myers liked tweets where the second-year quarterback said he did not feel the offense let down a stellar performance from the defense.

    Jets Today @NYJetsToday_

    I guess Sauce Gardner accidentally liked this tweet just like JFM did 🙄<br><br>Put in Mike White. It’s over.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/XfDQesP1r7">pic.twitter.com/XfDQesP1r7</a>

    NFL Unlimited @NFLUnlimited

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> John Franklin-Myers isn’t too happy with Zach Wilson 😬 <a href="https://t.co/B0W6aIqrW9">pic.twitter.com/B0W6aIqrW9</a>

    Both players have since said the likes were accidents.

    SAUCE @iamSauceGardner

    I swear I didn’t mean to like this tweet. I only found out because yall started tagging me. We gon’ be straight❕ <a href="https://t.co/zQJhVRSM7V">https://t.co/zQJhVRSM7V</a>

    John Franklin-Myers @J_FranklinMyers

    Jets Twitter, I ain’t mean to like that tweet! We got faith in Zach for sure! Y’all stop looking for problems, we got 7 games left to ball😂

