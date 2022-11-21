Jets' Sauce Gardner: I Didn't Mean to Like Tweet Calling out Zach Wilson's Comments

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The New York Jets may be 6-4, but all is clearly not well in the locker room.

Frustration with the team's offensive struggles bubbled over after Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, with wide receiver Garrett Wilson ripping the offensive performance and two defensive players liking tweets seemingly ripping quarterback Zach Wilson.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive end John Franklin-Myers liked tweets where the second-year quarterback said he did not feel the offense let down a stellar performance from the defense.

Both players have since said the likes were accidents.

