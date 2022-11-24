AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 23

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

On the heels of AEW Full Gear, the wrestling world had one question: Why, William Regal, why?

The admitted villain revealed the motivations behind both his betrayal of Jon Moxley and why he assisted MJF in winning the AEW World Championship on this week's Dynamite.

Regal's first words since the pay-per-view headlined a broadcast that always featured match No. 2 in the Best-of-Seven Series for the AEW Trios Championship between The Elite and Death Triangle.

How would the Chicago audience greet Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following their controversial last few months, what did Regal have to say and what else went down on the post-Full Gear broadcast?

Find out now with this recap of the November 23 episode.