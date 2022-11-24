AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 23

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 23November 24, 2022
On the heels of AEW Full Gear, the wrestling world had one question: Why, William Regal, why?
The admitted villain revealed the motivations behind both his betrayal of Jon Moxley and why he assisted MJF in winning the AEW World Championship on this week's Dynamite.
Regal's first words since the pay-per-view headlined a broadcast that always featured match No. 2 in the Best-of-Seven Series for the AEW Trios Championship between The Elite and Death Triangle.
How would the Chicago audience greet Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following their controversial last few months, what did Regal have to say and what else went down on the post-Full Gear broadcast?
Find out now with this recap of the November 23 episode.
Match Card
- Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chris Jericho (c)
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager
- Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page
- Best-of-Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite vs. Death Triangle (Match No. 2; Elite leads series 1-0)
- William Regal promo
- Incident between Jade Cargill and rap star Bow-Wow relived
William Regal Explains His Actions
- Chants of "CM Punk" could be heard over Excalibur's commentary intro, setting the stage for the night's show and crowd interaction.
- Regal revealed MJF was on the set of a major motion picture, likely referring to "Iron Claw" starring Zac Efron and based on the legendary Von Erich family.
- "I don't know why he did what he did on Saturday, but you've done bad things, too. So have I. We've all done bad things," Danielson pleaded with Moxley not to attack Regal.
- "Lordship, I only want one thing from you: run. Run as far as you can and never come back," Moxley said to his mentor.
William Regal kicked off the show by informing the Chicago fans that new AEW World champion MJF would not be there tonight. Before he could explain himself, Jon Moxley marched through the crowd and attempted to confront his mentor.
Bryan Danielson interrupted and talked him out of physically assaulting Regal, but the former champion still ordered the villain to run and never return.
This was an...interesting segment, to say the least.
Danielson attempted to relate to Moxley by relating his teammate's battle with alcoholism with that of his father, then slapped him and repeatedly uttered the word "sorry."
Moxley resisted the urge upon The American Dragon reminding him of Regal's health issues, then ordered him away, with no clarification for why the future Hall of Famer did what he did. Sure, we heard from Regal, but the promo segment accomplished nothing except for seemingly writing the Brit off of television.
For now.
Not exactly the hottest start and the crowd let them hear it, chanting "b******t" loudly as Danielson tried to establish emotion.
Grade
C
Top Moments
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jake Hager
- The pop for Cassidy's entrance was electric and reflected just how much the fans love him.
- Cassidy knocked Hager's hat off his head, infuriating him and leading to the heel's sustained heat segment.
- Julia Hart appeared, rose her hand and when she did, the lights came back up and House of Black began their attack.
Orange Cassidy kicked off the in-ring portion of this week's show by defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager.
The artist formerly known as The All-American American dominated the competition, overpowering Freshly Squeezed for the majority of the bout before a late comeback, sparked by a tornado DDT.
He withstood a final attempt at an ankle lock by Hager, rocked him with an Orange Punch and rolled him up for the win.
After the match, The Factory appeared, only to be interrupted by the returning House of Black. Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews laid waste to everyone, including prelim wrestlers and security.
They stood, united, atop the ramp to close out the segment.
And that is how you reintroduce a faction and immediately make it feel like one of the biggest deals on the entire show.
The House of Black looked like world-beaters there, an unstoppable force indiscriminate in its path of rage. Black and Co. laid out babyfaces and heels and earned a huge ovation from fans in doing so.
For the first time since his debut angle with Cody Rhodes, Black looked like the star he should have been a long time ago. More of this, please, Tony Khan.
As for the match, it was perfectly acceptable wrestling between one of the best in-ring guys in AEW all year (Cassidy) and a dude who rarely competes in singles matches (Hager).
Result
Cassidy defeated Hager to retain
Grade
C+ for the match, A+ for the post-match
Top Moments
Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament Final: Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page
- It probably was not intended the way it came out, but Tony Schiavone insisting Page had an easier path to the finals than Starks, regardless of the injury Absolute incurred along the way, was a slap in the face to Eddie Kingston and Bandido.
- Referee Stefon Smith ejected Stokely Hathaway from the ringside, preventing him from getting involved in the outcome of the match.
Ricky Starks entered Wednesday's Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament final nursing injuries suffered at the hands of Lance Archer over the last two weeks. To earn a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming would take a gutsy performance from the former FTW titleholder.
That is exactly what Starks delivered.
He overcame a focused attack by Page and rocked him with two spears to score the pinfall victory and set up the biggest match of his young career.
The match was good, interrupted as usual by a picture-in-picture commercial break that no matter what, serves to negatively affect the flow of the match. Still, Page looked like the vastly superior wrestler on this night and gained quite a bit out of the push that got him to this match.
In the end, it was the resiliency of Starks that earned him the win and first world title opportunity under the AEW umbrella. That match against MJF should be an extraordinary one that makes Starks a bigger star than he was before.
Result
Starks defeated Page
Grade
C+
Top Moments