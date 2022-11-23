Nets' Ben Simmons Thought Crowd Reaction in Return to Philly 'Was Gonna be Louder'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons knew he wasn't going to receive a warm welcome when he returned to Philadelphia on Tuesday to face the 76ers, but he suggested after the game that he expected worse.

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Simmons said: "I thought it was gonna be louder."

Tuesday marked Simmons' first game against his former team since the Sixers traded him to the Nets last season as part of the deal for James Harden. It wasn't a successful homecoming for Simmons, as Brooklyn fell 115-106.

While Simmons was apparently unfazed by the reaction he received from Sixers fans, the building was loud throughout the night, especially when Simmons touched the ball or went to the free-throw line.

Simmons made three trips to the charity stripe, and the Philly faithful let him hear it:

There were also chants of "F--k Ben Simmons" throughout the night, as 76ers supporters tried to get inside the former No. 1 overall draft pick's head after his desire to no longer play in Philadelphia led to his trade to Brooklyn.

In 32 minutes of play, Simmons finished with a double-double, registering 11 points and 11 assists, to go along with seven rebounds, three steals, three blocks and three turnovers.

The Aussie also shot 4-of-7 from the field and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line in Brooklyn's loss.

While the Nets essentially had their full allotment of stars with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Simmons leading the way, the Sixers were without Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey because of injuries.

With Philly's superstar triumvirate on the shelf, Tobias Harris took over with a game-high 24 points, and guard De'Anthony Melton pitched in 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Both the 76ers and Nets have performed well below expectations this season, but Philadelphia stayed in front of Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference standings, as the win brought the Sixers over .500 at 9-8, while the Nets fell to 8-10.

Simmons' next opportunity to go against his former team will occur on Jan. 25 when the 76ers host the Nets once again.