    NBA Twitter Hypes Ben Simmons as Nets' 'Best Player on the Floor' in Loss vs. 76ers

    Doric SamNovember 23, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 22: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on November 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets may have had their two-game win streak snapped on Tuesday with a 115-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team can take some solace in the fact that Ben Simmons has continued his ascent back to the level he established as a three-time All-Star.

    Simmons notched a double-double in the loss with 11 points and 11 assists while adding seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. While playing in front of Philadelphia fans for the first time since being traded to Brooklyn in February, Simmons played with the energy and tenacity he displayed prior to missing the entire 2021-22 season.

    The 26-year-old had taken some time to get his legs under him, but he's enjoying a stretch of solid performances. Simmons has now scored in double figures in four consecutive games, and he's shown off the playmaking and defensive abilities that made him one of the most unique players in the NBA.

    Fans on social media were excited by what they saw from Simmons on Tuesday, with many believing he's finally looking like his old self:

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    Ben Simmons has been Brooklyn's best player on the floor for the second-straight game

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    Ben Simmons was about the only Net who played well enough to win. Rest of team was basically an embarrassment.

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    Ben Simmons is doing everything you'd want him to in this game.<br><br>Defending and springing the break for easy looks left and right.

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    Ben Simmons was the only player who decided to show up tonight, the opposite of what many would’ve thought would happen.

    buckets @buckets

    everyone watching ben simmons right now <a href="https://t.co/r1npor90uT">pic.twitter.com/r1npor90uT</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Ben Simmons "shh-ing" Philly fans 🤫 <a href="https://t.co/noGa0kAFZk">pic.twitter.com/noGa0kAFZk</a>

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Ben Simmons basketball IQ will always be elite. Incredible awareness on that steal + tip pass

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    Ben Simmons is three rebounds away from a triple-double in his return to Philadelphia.

    Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB

    Ben Simmons has his double-double. <br><br>He’s got 11 points and 10 assists to pair with five boards, two steals, and one rejection as well.

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    Ben Simmons yelling something to the Sixers bench after this hustle play.<br><br>He’s playing with an attitude.<br> <a href="https://t.co/O4U0uw5C66">pic.twitter.com/O4U0uw5C66</a>

    🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 @DragonflyJonez

    Ben Simmons out there hitting MJ shrugs and shushing the crowd he a wild boy

    🤺🇧🇪 @philfanacc

    Ben Simmons is really back I got tears in my eyes

    Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory

    “I’m proud of the way Ben (Simmons) is playing.”<br><br>-Shaq

    Randy Cruz @randyjcruz

    Really dope to see Ben Simmons looking comfortable playing basketball out there

    Simmons sat out the entirety of last season because of a desire to address his mental health and a back injury that led to offseason surgery. Now that he appears to be fully healthy, he seems to have found a formula that has allowed him to be comfortable in his role in Brooklyn (8-10).

    If Simmons can continue to play aggressively and efficiently, the Nets will have a solid chance at emerging as a title contender in the Eastern Conference.

    Simmons and Brooklyn will look for a better finish when they visit the Toronto Raptors (9-8) on Wednesday.

