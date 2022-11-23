NBA Twitter Hypes Ben Simmons as Nets' 'Best Player on the Floor' in Loss vs. 76ers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets may have had their two-game win streak snapped on Tuesday with a 115-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team can take some solace in the fact that Ben Simmons has continued his ascent back to the level he established as a three-time All-Star.

Simmons notched a double-double in the loss with 11 points and 11 assists while adding seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. While playing in front of Philadelphia fans for the first time since being traded to Brooklyn in February, Simmons played with the energy and tenacity he displayed prior to missing the entire 2021-22 season.

The 26-year-old had taken some time to get his legs under him, but he's enjoying a stretch of solid performances. Simmons has now scored in double figures in four consecutive games, and he's shown off the playmaking and defensive abilities that made him one of the most unique players in the NBA.

Fans on social media were excited by what they saw from Simmons on Tuesday, with many believing he's finally looking like his old self:

Simmons sat out the entirety of last season because of a desire to address his mental health and a back injury that led to offseason surgery. Now that he appears to be fully healthy, he seems to have found a formula that has allowed him to be comfortable in his role in Brooklyn (8-10).

If Simmons can continue to play aggressively and efficiently, the Nets will have a solid chance at emerging as a title contender in the Eastern Conference.

Simmons and Brooklyn will look for a better finish when they visit the Toronto Raptors (9-8) on Wednesday.