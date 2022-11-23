NBA Twitter Praises 76ers for Win vs. Nets Despite Embiid, Harden, Maxey Injuries

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and their 22 combined All-Star selections on the court, while the Philadelphia 76ers had Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the sidelines with injuries.

So the Nets earned a straightforward road win on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center, right?

Wrong.

Philadelphia fought through the attrition to earn one of its most impressive victories of the season. Tobias Harris (24 points and six rebounds), De'Anthony Melton (22 points, four assists and three steals) and Shake Milton (16 points, six rebounds and five assists) led the way in a 115-106 win as the 76ers improved to 9-8 on the season and 4-1 in the last five.

Paul Reed (19 points and 10 rebounds) and Georges Niang (16 points, five rebounds and 4-of-5 from three-point range) also provided a spark off the bench, and NBA Twitter was impressed with the overall team effort:

The biggest storyline coming into the contest was Simmons' return to the court in Philadelphia for the first time since the 76ers traded him to the Nets last season. The fans in the City of Brotherly Love booed him loudly last season when he was simply on the bench, and they were ready to greet him with a similar reaction on Tuesday.

While the LSU product played well despite the boos and finished with a double-double of 11 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks, the 76ers made sure they were the storyline by the final whistle.

It wasn't without some worry, though, as Harris temporarily went to the locker room in the third quarter with an ankle injury before returning to throw down a dunk and take over for extended stretches.

Throw in Niang's outside shooting, Reed's presence on the interior and Melton's ability to impact the game a number of ways, and the Nets didn't have a chance by the final minutes.

The 76ers will look to keep things rolling in Wednesday's road game against the Charlotte Hornets.