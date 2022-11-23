X

    NBA Twitter Praises 76ers for Win vs. Nets Despite Embiid, Harden, Maxey Injuries

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 23, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 22: Tobias Harris #12 and Georges Niang #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrate during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 22, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and their 22 combined All-Star selections on the court, while the Philadelphia 76ers had Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the sidelines with injuries.

    So the Nets earned a straightforward road win on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center, right?

    Wrong.

    Philadelphia fought through the attrition to earn one of its most impressive victories of the season. Tobias Harris (24 points and six rebounds), De'Anthony Melton (22 points, four assists and three steals) and Shake Milton (16 points, six rebounds and five assists) led the way in a 115-106 win as the 76ers improved to 9-8 on the season and 4-1 in the last five.

    Paul Reed (19 points and 10 rebounds) and Georges Niang (16 points, five rebounds and 4-of-5 from three-point range) also provided a spark off the bench, and NBA Twitter was impressed with the overall team effort:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Sixer fans seeing Ben Simmons lose in Philly <a href="https://t.co/L4p27xZfUJ">pic.twitter.com/L4p27xZfUJ</a>

    Reuben Frank @RoobNBCS

    Tobias was so clutch and obviously not 100%. Really gutty performance by him.<br><br>Shake was huge down the stretch and he's just such a pure scorer. <br><br>Melton is so solid. Niang was crazy tough. And 19, 10, 3 steals and 2 blocks for Reed! <br><br>Ben was minus-9.

    NBA Twitter Praises 76ers for Win vs. Nets Despite Embiid, Harden, Maxey Injuries
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    The 76ers look a totally different squad when they play TEAM basketball. The offense was more fluid without all that INDIVIDUAL basketball. Doc Rivers coached his ass tonight! This was the BEST WIN of the season for the 76ers. Carry on…

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    Sixers with no Big Three &gt; Nets with Big Three. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSixers</a>

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    this sequence. this team. <a href="https://t.co/8z3w4tzC8S">pic.twitter.com/8z3w4tzC8S</a>

    Reuben Frank @RoobNBCS

    The Nets just put their subs in. The 76ers played the whole game with their subs.

    siv ✍🏾 @siv773

    The 76ers just beat the healthy Brooklyn Nets while missing 77 PPG between 3 starters 🤯🤯

    StatMuse @statmuse

    De’Anthony Melton tonight:<br><br>22 PTS<br>4 AST<br>3 STL<br>6 3P<br><br>More threes than the Nets starters combined. <a href="https://t.co/AT8tbeBcty">pic.twitter.com/AT8tbeBcty</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Georges Niang tonight: <a href="https://t.co/5Jf2gAZ3YL">pic.twitter.com/5Jf2gAZ3YL</a>

    ry @NinjaBands

    Georges Niang is so Philadelphia

    Sixers Nation @PHLSixersNation

    Its time we talk about where Niang ranks among LeBron and KD

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    tobi is just fineeeee! <a href="https://t.co/SyzXJ4P69S">pic.twitter.com/SyzXJ4P69S</a>

    The biggest storyline coming into the contest was Simmons' return to the court in Philadelphia for the first time since the 76ers traded him to the Nets last season. The fans in the City of Brotherly Love booed him loudly last season when he was simply on the bench, and they were ready to greet him with a similar reaction on Tuesday.

    While the LSU product played well despite the boos and finished with a double-double of 11 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks, the 76ers made sure they were the storyline by the final whistle.

    It wasn't without some worry, though, as Harris temporarily went to the locker room in the third quarter with an ankle injury before returning to throw down a dunk and take over for extended stretches.

    Throw in Niang's outside shooting, Reed's presence on the interior and Melton's ability to impact the game a number of ways, and the Nets didn't have a chance by the final minutes.

    The 76ers will look to keep things rolling in Wednesday's road game against the Charlotte Hornets.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.