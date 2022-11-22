X

    Knicks Rumors: NY Wants Future 1st-Round Pick in Immanuel Quickley Trade

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2022

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 20: Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 20, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in Immanuel Quickley trade talks.

    Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks have made Quickley available but are determined to land a strong draft pick for the third-year guard. A 2020 first-round pick, Quickley has flashed occasional promise but has struggled to develop into a consistently effective player—particularly on the offensive end.

