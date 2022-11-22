Knicks Rumors: NY Wants Future 1st-Round Pick in Immanuel Quickley Trade

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in Immanuel Quickley trade talks.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks have made Quickley available but are determined to land a strong draft pick for the third-year guard. A 2020 first-round pick, Quickley has flashed occasional promise but has struggled to develop into a consistently effective player—particularly on the offensive end.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.