NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanović Remains on Suns' Radar Ahead of Deadline

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns remain interested in a potential trade for Atlanta Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanović, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

"League sources say Bogdanović remains on Phoenix’s radar; he checks a lot of boxes as a shooter, ball-handler, and rock-solid defender," O'Connor wrote.

The 30-year-old is yet to play in 2022-23 as he recovers from a knee injury suffered last season. He underwent surgery on his right patella tendon in June and was expected to be ready by the start of the regular season.

He took part in three-on-three action during practice for the first time Sunday, per Kevin Chouinard of the team's official site.

Bogdanović averaged 15.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last year with the Hawks, spending time as both a starter and reserve. He shot 36.8 percent from three-point territory after showing more range in 2021-22 when he hit 43.8 percent of his attempts.

The Hawks were 6.3 points per 100 possessions better when the guard was on the floor, which led the team among players with at least 200 minutes played, per Basketball Reference.

His 29-point outburst off the bench in the first round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat last year also showed the offensive impact he can make.

He would be a useful addition for the Suns, who have title aspirations but are light on wing depth with Cameron Johnson out with a knee injury. Jae Crowder is also away from the team as he seeks a trade.

The Suns have also been linked to Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović, as Jake Fisher reported Nov. 11 on the Please Don't Aggregate This podcast.