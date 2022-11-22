Report: NBPA Will Not File Grievance with NBA Against the Nets About Kyrie Irving Ban

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite previously expressing unhappiness with the terms of Kyrie Irving's suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media, the National Basketball Players Association won't file a grievance against the NBA.

Tamika Tremaglio, executive director of the NBPA, told The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov the union decided not to file a grievance.

The Nets announced on Nov. 3 they were suspending Irving for at least five games for his promotion of the film and his subsequent refusals to say he has no antisemitic beliefs.

After the suspension was announced, Irving issued an apology on his Instagram page:

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am."

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets laid out six items Irving had to complete before he would be reinstated:

Multiple players spoke out against the number of conditions Irving was being asked to complete.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who is also an NBPA vice president, told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe that a lot of union members "didn’t agree with the terms" set up by the Nets.

LeBron James tweeted Irving " apologized and he should be able to play."

NBA reporter Marc Stein noted on Nov. 14 there had been rumblings the NBPA was considering a grievance filing on Irving's behalf "if the various parties involved can’t reach a resolution on a return timetable."

After meeting with Irving during his suspension, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Sopan Deb of the New York Times he had a "direct and candid conversation" with Irving and had "no doubt" the Nets guard isn't antisemitic.

The Nets reinstated Irving before Sunday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies after he missed the previous eight games. He scored 14 points in 26 minutes in his first game since Nov. 1.