Nashville Eyes WWE WrestleMania 43; Mia Yim on Name Change; AEW Star Trolls Rollins

Brandon Wade/AP Images for WWE

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Nashville Wants WrestleMania in 2027

Even though WWE is still five months away from WrestleMania 39, the company could be close to finding a location for its signature event in 2027.

Per Mike Organ of The Tennessean, Nashville will be the host site for WrestleMania 43 as long as its proposed indoor stadium gets built in time.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced in October the city reached agreement with the NFL's Tennessee Titans for a $2.1 billion domed stadium.

The project must be approved by the Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County before it can move forward.

The Associated Press noted the stadium is being targeted to open in time for the 2026 NFL season. WrestleMania 39 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from April 1-2. WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7.

According to Organ, Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., recently met with the council to let them know a deal with WWE for WrestleMania was in place.

"Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity," WWE said in a statement, via Organ. "WWE looks forward to hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium."

WWE just hosted SummerSlam on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The company announced 48,449 fans were in attendance for the show, which was headlined by Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar to retain the undisputed WWE universal title in a Last Man Standing match.

Since 2020, WWE has turned WrestleMania into a two-night event. This year's show was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and drew a total of 156,352 fans.

Mia Yim Addresses Name Change

Two weeks after her return to WWE, the former Mia Yim was given a new name on Monday's episode of Raw.

Now known as Michin, the former TNA Knockouts champion announced on Twitter the name is Korean for "crazy."

She later seemingly confirmed a fan theory that her idea to change the name was partly inspired by her Korean heritage:

The fan also noted Yim owns the rights to her previous name. She has gone by Mia Yim since breaking into professional wrestling in 2009.

WWE has a habit of changing the names of their performers in order to own the naming rights and character gimmick.

Yim was allowed to keep the name that she used over the course of her career, including stints with Shine, Shimmer and TNA.

WWE originally signed Yim in 2018 and she spent two years in NXT before moving to the main roster in September 2020. After bouncing between brands and a member of the failed Retribution stable, she was released by the company in November 2021.

Under the leadership of Triple H, Yim was re-signed by WWE and made her television return on the Nov. 7 episode of Raw as part of The O.C. to take on Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day.

Yim will also be part of the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series on Saturday. She is teaming with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and a mystery partner to take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Ripley.

Dustin Rhodes Trolls Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins had a memorable feud with Cody Rhodes this year that culminated in their classic Hell in a Cell match.

Coming out of that bout, Rollins attacked Rhodes to put him out of action in order to get surgery on a torn pectoral muscle.

Building up to his match with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory for the United States title at Survivor Series, Rollins reminded everyone on Monday's episode of Raw he was the one who injured Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes, Cody's half-brother and current All Elite Wrestling star, didn't seem to like Rollins' promo very much:

The promo was strange because Rollins has seemingly been positioned as a babyface recently, but his line about Rhodes was clearly meant to come off as heelish.

Regardless of what side of the heel/babyface spectrum Rollins is on, his promo was a good way to just remind fans Rhodes is coming back at some point.

Dustin is being a good big brother and sticking up for the family, while everyone waits to see Cody get back in the ring.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).