Seth Rollins to Defend US Title Against Lashley, Theory at 2022 WWE Survivor Series

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The rivalry between WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory will reach its climax this weekend.

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that Rollins will defend his title against Lashley and Theory in a Triple Threat match on Saturday at the Survivor Series premium live event.

Rollins defeated Lashley to win the U.S. title on the Oct. 10 episode of Raw after Lashley was attacked by Brock Lesnar before the match. The loss ended Lashley's reign as champion at 100 days.

After his feud with Lesnar culminated with a loss at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Lashley turned his attention back to regaining his championship belt. He answered an open challenge by Rollins and viciously attacked him before the match started.

Theory, who was holding the Money in the Bank briefcase at the time, made the surprising decision to tried to take advantage of Rollins' depleted state by cashing in his contract. However, he was also attacked by Lashley, giving Rollins the chance to retain his title. It was the first time in WWE history that the Money in the Bank contract was used on a mid-card title, and the third time a cash-in was unsuccessful.

In the closing moments of last week's episode of Raw, Theory flipped a switch and showed a more aggressive side of himself with a brutal attack on Rollins.

Survivor Series will be headlined by men's and women's WarGames matches, the first time the specialty attraction has been brought to the main roster. On the men's side, The Bloodline will take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The women's WarGames match will see Damage Control, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and a final competitor who has yet to be revealed.