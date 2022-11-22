WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch's Return 'Planned' for Survivor Series Following Injury Rehab

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has not been seen for the last few months while she nurses a shoulder injury, but her return could be imminent.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (h/t H. Jenkins of Ringside News) reports that Lynch has been "planned and discussed" to take part in the women's WarGames match at this Saturday's Survivor Series premium live event. However, Sapp noted that the decision is not set in stone because "creative plans can absolutely change."

Lynch has been out since she suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam. She turned babyface after losing to Raw women's champion Bianca Belair, so she would presumably fill the last remaining spot on Belair's WarGames team.

One of the most popular wrestlers on the roster, Lynch is a six-time women's champion and a top-notch performer in the ring. Her return would inject more energy and excitement into an already stacked Raw women's division.

