Stephen Curry Says Warriors' Game 4 Win Over Celtics Was 'Favorite Game of My Career'

Jesse D. GarrabrantNBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has played in a number of big games en route to winning four NBA titles, and one game stands out from the rest.

Curry said on JJ Redick's The Old Man and The Three podcast that Golden State's 107-97 win in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals was "my favorite game of my career."

The eight-time All-Star cited the stakes of the occasion with the Warriors trailing 2-1 in the series and what the Finals as a whole represented. He, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala were seven years removed from the 2015 title that began the franchise's dynastic run.

Curry finished with 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting and added 10 rebounds for a double-double in Game 4.

Golden State trailed at halftime but took a 79-78 lead to end the third quarter after its best player caught fire. Curry shot 5-of-7 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc for 14 points, and his three-pointer with 58 seconds left put the Warriors ahead.

In 2015-16, LeBron James didn't have his best individual season, nor did he play on his best team. But guiding the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 title is arguably his crowning achievement because of the narrative factors at play.

James ended the city's decades-long championship drought and achieved exactly what he set out to do when he rejoined the Cavs in 2014.

The Warriors' 2022 triumph is likely to occupy a similar place in Curry's overall body of work.

Golden State wasn't as collectively strong as it was when it defeated James' Cavaliers three times in four NBA Finals. But that made it even more enthralling to watch Curry carry the team over the line.

Even at 34 years old, the 6'2" guard remained capable of going supernova and torching a team just like he did when he was winning back-to-back Most Valuable Player Awards in 2015 and 2016.