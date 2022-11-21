Lakers Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Protected 1st Offered to Spurs Before Season

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was the subject of substantial trade speculation this offseason, and there reportedly was a chance he would have ended up with the San Antonio Spurs.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday the two teams had a deal in place, but talks stalled because the Spurs wanted an unprotected first-round pick for taking on Westbrook’s salary with the expectation that he'd be waived. L.A. balked at that demand.

"Before the season, the Lakers offered a lottery-protected first-round pick and Russell Westbrook to the Spurs for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, HoopsHype has learned," Scotto wrote.

The trade rumors surrounding Westbrook didn't end when the regular season got underway. He has been frequently linked to a potential deal with the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, but Scotto noted that "many rival executives believe acquiring both players won’t make Los Angeles a contender in the West."

Westbrook got off to a shaky start this season, but he's settled into a groove since being moved out of the starting lineup to the sixth-man role after three games. While coming off the bench, he's averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 11 games. His efficiency has also improved, as he's shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point range.

The 2017 NBA MVP has seen his stock drop since joining Los Angeles over a year ago. Many have wondered if Westbrook is capable of playing at a high level for a winning team, but he's proved this season that he can still produce within the right role.

The Lakers have won their last three games after dropping five consecutive matchups to improve to 5-10, but they still sit in last place in the Pacific Division. Westbrook put up 10 points and 10 assists in Sunday's win over the Spurs, but ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that he had his thumb evaluated after the game and left the arena with a wrap on his hand.

Los Angeles will look to keep its win streak going when it visits the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.