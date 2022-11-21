Paul Heyman: 'Roman Reigns Is the Greatest Wrestler on the Face of the Planet Today'

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is in the midst of a historic title reign, and his "special counsel" Paul Heyman believes that there is no better wrestler in the world right now.

"I think it’s undisputed that Roman Reigns is the greatest wrestler on the face of the planet today," Heyman told The Ringer's Jonathan Snowden. "And I think he is constantly making the case that he’s the greatest of all time … from a performance perspective, he’s the greatest of all time. From a revenue perspective, he’s the greatest of all time."

Heyman makes a valid point, as Reigns has held WWE's most prestigious belts for the last 26 months. He is performing at the highest level in his career, both on the microphone and in the ring. It's hard to argue that any other wrestler is delivering the way "The Tribal Chief" has during this current run.

At Saturday's Survivor Series premium live event, Reigns is set to take part in the men's WarGames match alongside the rest of The Bloodline against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

