FIFA App Crashes, Causing 2022 World Cup Ticket Issues for 'Thousands' of Fans

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Problems with the FIFA app have left thousands of fans scrambling at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to James Olley and Jeff Carlisle of ESPN, tickets "disappeared" Monday from the FIFA ticketing app, leaving United States fans unable to attend the team's opening match against Wales.

The app reportedly crashed, preventing those in attendance from either accessing their account or transferring tickets to others.

FIFA released a statement about the technological issue:

"Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets via the FIFA ticketing app. FIFA is working on solving the issue. In the meantime, fans who are not able to access their mobile tickets should check the email accounts they used to register with the ticketing app for further instructions."

The United States is scheduled to face Wales at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, which is 10 p.m. local time in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Fans with issues were instructed to go to the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center to resolve problems, although Olley and Carlisle reported at least 500 people were lined up outside the building Monday.

England fans also experienced ticketing problems ahead of their 8 a.m. ET match against Iran, which the Three Lions won 6-2.

Reports stated some tickets disappeared from the app while others were sent to help centers. Delays getting into the stadium also prevented many from seeing the start of the match.

Organizers at the Qatar World Cup have faced significant criticism, from the ongoing construction at the tournament sites to the last-minute decision to ban alcohol sales at stadiums. On Monday, players were prevented from wearing "OneLove" armbands during games to protest Qatar's treatment of LGBTQ individuals.