AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 3 Rankings Released

AP Photo/Eric Gay

After a quiet start to the season, the Week 3 Associated Press men's college basketball poll saw a lot of change after several high-profile matchups.

North Carolina remains No. 1 despite questionable showings against low-level opponents, while Houston has dominated nearly every team it plays. Gonzaga and Baylor both had a damaging loss and an impressive win during the past week.

Here is the resulting Top 25 after two weeks of the 2022-23 season.

AP Poll

1. North Carolina

2. Houston

3. Kansas

4. Texas

5. Virginia

6. Gonzaga

7. Baylor

8. Duke

9. Arkansas

10. Creighton

11. Indiana

12. Michigan State

13. Auburn

14. Arizona

15. Kentucky

16. Illinois

17. San Diego State

18. Alabama

19. UCLA

20. UConn

21. Texas Tech

22. Tennessee

23. Maryland

24. Purdue

25. Iowa

Texas only played one game last week, but the 93-74 win over Gonzaga helped it jump from No. 11 to No. 4 in the latest poll.

The Longhorns were menacing defensively, forcing 20 turnovers in the win while showcasing their athleticism on offense.

The blowout showed Texas is a contender under head coach Chris Beard.

Gonzaga is No. 6 in the poll after ranking second last week, picking up an 88-72 win over Kentucky on Sunday.

Drew Timme starred as usual, scoring 22 points despite going against last year's National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe.

The backcourt also played a big role as Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther combined for 44 points in the victory.

Kentucky's second defeat of the week after also falling to Michigan State pushed it down from No. 4 to No. 15 in the Week 3 poll.

UCLA dropped from No. 8 to 19th after losing two games in the eventful Continental Tire Main Event, falling to Illinois and Baylor. Virginia left as the big winner of the tournament with wins over those same two teams, pushing the squad into the Top Five.

The resume-building wins could be huge for the Cavaliers after they missed the NCAA tournament last year.

North Carolina improved to 4-0 with a pair of wins, although just six points decided the matchup against Gardner-Webb. First-half difficulties have plagued the Tar Heels in their first few games. The squad trailed College of Charleston at halftime and also had a slow start against UNC-Wilmington before pulling away in the second half of each game.

It will create some question marks when the schedule gets tougher.

Houston has fewer doubters after five straight double-digit wins, including on the road against Oregon on Sunday. The elite defensive team showed it will be difficult to beat all season.

Fans will see more high-profile matchups in the coming week with the Maui Invitational, Phil Knight Invitational and Battle 4 Atlantis among the tournaments to watch.