Lakers' Anthony Davis Reveals LeBron James' Reaction to His Dominance in Win Streak

Anthony Davis is back to looking like the generational star the Los Angeles Lakers hoped he'd be when they acquired him in 2019.

Davis put up 30 points, 18 rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-92 blowout of the San Antonio Spurs, his third straight game with at least 30 points and 16 rebounds.

The Lakers have won three straight games without LeBron James, who has complimented Davis' recent brilliance behind the scenes.

"We haven't talked about it, but he did say that I'm playing like my old self, so I'm trying to get back into that rhythm," Davis told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Davis is averaging 35.0 points and 17.3 rebounds over the three-game winning streak, which has brought the Lakers to 5-10 on the season. James remains out of the lineup with a strained groin and does not have a firm timetable for his return, though he was listed as questionable Sunday before being ruled out.

The Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night before having Wednesday and Thursday off and returning to the floor for a back-to-back in San Antonio on Friday and Saturday. It seems likely James will return by one of the two San Antonio games, if not by Tuesday in Phoenix.

"I think everybody's confidence is very high, while not getting too high," Davis told reporters afterward. "Going into Phoenix to start the trip will be a good test for us. But like I said, I think the guys' confidence is high on both ends of the ball going into that game. Which, we want to start the road trip off with a W. Then, San Antonio back-to-back. So, it feels good to get three in a row. Now we just got to carry it over into the road and put some more wins together."