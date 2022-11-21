Bukayo Saka, England Celebrated for Dominant Win vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Opener

Bukayo Saka, England Celebrated for Dominant Win vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup OpenerNovember 21, 2022
England opened its 2022 World Cup campaign with a dominant 6-2 win over Iran in the first match of Group B play on Monday.
Bukayo Saka scored a brace for England as part of a statement win that proved the Three Lions are a legitimate contender at this event.
Jude Bellingham especially impressed and opened the scoring with a header in the 35th minute:
The 19-year-old wasn't certain to start in the opening match, but fans quickly noticed him as one of the best players on the pitch.
England fans everywhere singing like

Hey @BellinghamJude 👋
Love watching @BellinghamJude play. Pushes the issue thru the middle, always threatening with runs, and can physically get himself and the team out of tough spots.
England continued to pile it on in the first half, with attackers Saka and Raheem Sterling coming through with clinical finishes:
RAHEEM STERLING
@england makes it THREE in the first half
It was a dream scenario for a team with a lot of pressure entering the tournament, but fans were celebrating early in this match.
England are now in full control. They've played well and combined well as a team. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Saka added a second goal in the second half during a performance that didn't go unnoticed:
𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳 𝘉𝘰𝘺. 

A breakout performance from @BukayoSaka87 🌶️
With Marcus Rashford also scoring off the bench, it was redemption for the two players who notably missed penalties at Euro 2020.
It was a very different mood for England this time around, with some talking about taking home the World Cup title.
There is still a long way to go in this tournament for the Three Lions to win the trophy, but it certainly was a good start for the squad.