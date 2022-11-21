Former Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger Not Seeking Multiyear Contract in FA, Boras Says

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cody Bellinger is set to test free agency for the first time in his six-year career, but the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder doesn't appear to be seeking a long-term deal.

Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the 27-year-old doesn't want to be tied to a team beyond the 2023 season.

"I've already been offered multi-years," Boras said. "Most likely, because of his age, we don’t want a multi-year."

Bellinger appeared in 144 games last season and slashed .210/.265/.389 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI. The Dodgers decided not to tender Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season on Friday, which would have come as a major surprise when he entered the league in 2017 and promptly was named National League Rookie of the Year.

It was just three years ago that Bellinger was named NL MVP after he recored 47 homers and 115 RBI. The two-time All-Star was once one of the most promising young hitters in the majors, but he has not played that way in recent seasons.

Rosenthal noted that Bellinger dislocated his shoulder "several times" during the 2020 season and then re-injured it while celebrating his home run in Game 7 of the NLCS that year. He underwent surgery that November and has not been able to regain his form. Boras told Rosenthal that Bellinger's main hinderance is "a lack of strength in his right shoulder, not a lack of skill."

Despite his struggles at the plate, Bellinger is still a top-notch center fielder, and the market is thin at his position.

If Bellinger is able to sign a one-year deal, he will be able to use it as a chance to prove himself worthy of a bigger contract next offseason.