World Cup 2022 Starting Lineups: Notable Injury News and Potential Replacements

1 of 4

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

France suffered two blows to its World Cup squad in the last week.

Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku were ruled out of the World Cup with injuries. Nkuknu suffered his in training. Benzema was dealing with an injury at Real Madrid and his condition got worse in Les Bleus training.

France still has Kylian Mbappe up front to score the majority of the goals. Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann have 91 international goals between them as well.

The attacking depth is not lacking yet for Les Bleus. They also have Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani available at forward.

France should still manage its way through Group D because its attacking talent is better than what Tunisia and Australia can produce on the field. .

The bigger concern could come in the middle of the park, where N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba will be absent because of injury. Presnel Kimpembe is also missing in midfield.

France should still be solid on the back line, but its midfield has some questions because Kante has been so reliable in the midfield.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana and Adrien Rabiot are among the midfielders that can help make up for Kante's absence.

France would prefer a Group D victory because a second-place finish may match it up with Argentina in the round of 16.

The last thing France needs is for Lionel Messi and Co. to be carving up its midfield in the first knockout-round contest.