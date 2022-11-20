ESPN: Odell Beckham Jr. Talking to Teams; Contract 'to Wait Until After Thanksgiving'

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Despite already receiving offers from teams, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to wait until after Thanksgiving to make a decision about his future, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Beckham has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in last year's Super Bowl, but he's received significant interest in recent weeks as he returns to full strength.

According to Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers are considered the top contenders to land Beckham.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added the wideout plans to visit both the Cowboys and Giants facilities after Thanksgiving. The NFC East rivals play each other during Thursday's holiday.

The Cowboys have made no secret about their interest in Beckham. Micah Parsons tweeted at the free agent, while Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb also endorsed the potential signing.

"We have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboys star on the helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of Beckham on 105.3 The Fan earlier this month (via ESPN's Todd Archer).

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has also pushed for Beckham to come back to New York, where he played his first five seasons in the NFL.

The three-time Pro Bowler could be an impact player for a contender, even waiting until after Thanksgiving. It would leave about six weeks of the regular season, plus any potential playoff games.

Last year with the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham scored five touchdowns in just eight regular-season games before adding two more scores in the playoffs on the way to a Super Bowl title.

Several contenders are hoping he can make a similar difference this season, although Schefter believes the Rams and Green Bay Packers are no longer options after falling out of playoff contention.